Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- With so much of the national dialogue about the Houston Astros focusing on their high strikeout totals, the club continues to showcase an uncanny ability to score in the latter stages of games, to either rally to victory of produce critical insurance runs that demoralize opponents.

After scoring three runs in the eighth inning for a second consecutive game Wednesday, a 6-1 win over Oakland, the Astros increased their run total in the seventh inning or later to a major league-leading 73. Houston also leads the majors with 20 homers over the last three innings of games, numbers that have helped contribute to the Astros posting the best 41-game start in club history.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch continues to extol the virtues of late-game, quality at-bats, and while Houston entered its series finale with Oakland dead last in the American League in strikeout rate at 24.4 percent (Houston fanned nine more times on Wednesday), they’ve clearly shown an ability to adjust as the game extends into latter stages.

“So much conversation has gone around about our strikeouts but a lot of our strikeouts, if they’re outside the strike zone, that’s really what we’re focusing on if we punch out a lot,” Hinch said. “When we’re doing damage it’s we’ve gotten ourselves in a good count or we’ve waited long enough to get a good pitch to hit. And what we’ve found is up and down the lineup we can do damage if we get a good pitch to hit.”

The Astros still feature three regulars below the Mendoza Line: first baseman Chris Carter (.167), right fielder George Springer (.195) and designated hitter Evan Gattis (.196). However, that trio has combined for 21 home runs and 59 RBIs. Third baseman Luis Valbuena has smacked 10 home runs while left fielder Colby Rasmus has hit eight. The Astros might strike out a ton, but they feature so many power hitters that opposing pitchers are taxed when the Astros showcase discipline.

“We’ve got some guys who have some tremendous pop and it’s exciting to see,” said Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who earned the win on Wednesday. “I go down in the tunnel and kind of do my own thing in between innings so when I hear the crowd roar I know somebody probably hit a bomb.”

RECORD: 27-14

STREAK: Won two

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel notched his sixth win by working seven innings and allowing just one unearned run on six hits and two walks. He became the first Astros starter to open a season 6-0 since Roger Clemens started the 2009 season 9-0. He now owns an eight-game winning streak dating back to Sept. 14, 2014.

--DH Evan Gattis finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, smacking a two-run home run off Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn in the sixth inning that gave the Astros the lead for good. Gattis has eight home runs on the season, two in his last five games, and recorded his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game. The Astros improved to 10-2 when Gattis records an RBI.

--SS Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-4 and hit his eighth double of the season leading off the third inning. He ranks second on the club in doubles and 10 of his last 20 hits have been for extra-base hits.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will remain behind in Houston while the team travels to Detroit and throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Oberholtzer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 13 with a left index finger blister. The club will make a decision on a potential rehab assignment based on the results of his bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Man, I felt like I had to fasten my seatbelt pretty early on. Just tried to hang in there, but credit the defense for making some huge plays. That’s major league baseball right there. That’s a quality team, very resilient, and I‘m just happy to be out there today.” -- Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel, who notched his sixth win by working seven innings and allowing just one unearned run on six hits and two walks vs. Oakland on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He might be able to return in early June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Houston on May 21.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

