Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The all-or-nothing batting approach has served the Houston Astros well during the first two months, though manager A.J. Hinch expects that to change.

The Astros stormed to the top of the American League West by hitting a major league leading 62 home runs. Only two other teams -- the Los Angeles Dodgers (54) and Seattle Mariners (51) -- had reached the 50-homer mark heading into Thursday’s action.

In contrast, the Astros rank last in the AL in batting average at .230, 21 points below the league average. Milwaukee (.229) is the only team with a lower average.

“We don’t have a ton of high averages but we do damage when we put the ball in play,” Hinch said. “We understand the averages are hopefully going to even out over the course of the season. I like that we’re starting to get more hits and piece more innings together than we did at the beginning of the season. We’re going to be better.”

The surprising aspect about the Astros’ bash and dash offense -- they’re also tied for the league lead in stolen bases -- is the sources of those long balls. Luis Valbuena is the surprise leader with 10 home runs while Colby Rasmus and Evan Gattis have eight apiece. The players expected to lead the club in that category -- Chris Carter and George Springer -- rank fourth and fifth with seven and six homers, respectively.

“Home runs make everyone feel better,” Hinch said. “It makes the hitters feel better, it makes the coaches and me feel better and it makes our pitching staff settle in. It’s hard to rely on it but we’ve hit enough of them that our team believes we’re going to hit one at the opportune time.”

They got another one at Detroit on Thursday from pinch-hitter Preston Tucker, whose first career homer tied the score at 5 in the ninth inning.

If they hit more than one, they’re unbeatable. The Astros are 17-0 when hitting two or more homers, their longest such streak since they won 22 consecutive games in 1994 when blasting multiple homers.

They’ve also been clutch. More than one-third of their homers have come in the last three innings.

“I‘m really happy with the timing of the home runs,” Hinch said. “We’ve hit them when we’ve been down, we’ve hit them to separate ourselves in close games, we’ve hit them in key moments against good pitching. It’s part of our offense but it’s not entirely our offense. That threat is there virtually one through nine and that’s a good feeling.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 5-1, 4.09 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-2, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh will try to build off his start against Toronto on Sunday when he faces the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday night. McHugh held the Blue Jays to two runs in seven innings while striking out nine. It was a nice rebound from his previous start, when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings to San Francisco in his first loss of the season. He will not only oppose the Tigers for the first time in his career, he has pitched against just one of Detroit’s hitters -- LF Yoenis Cespedes, who is 1-for-3 against him.

--RHP Samuel Deduno will throw a bullpen session during the team’s weekend stay in Detroit. He went on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a lower back strain. An MRI the next day only showed inflammation and the club is hopeful he will return when he’s eligible to come off the DL. “We got good news that the requirements are just rest and a little bit of rehab,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We escaped a bigger injury, so he’s mending well.”

--RHP Scott Feldman gave up five runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits in six innings against Detroit on Thursday afternoon. He was fortunate to escape with a no-decision in the extra innings loss. Feldman has given up at least three runs in each of his four May starts. He gave up at least one hit in every inning on Thursday, including a two-run homer to Nick Castellanos in the fourth. “I thought he minimized the damage the best he could,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I know he wasn’t pleased and felt like he could have done a little bit more.”

--LF Preston Tucker hit his first career home run on Thursday, a solo blast off Detroit closer Joakim Soria to tie the score at 5. Tucker’s home run came in his 29th official at-bat and raised his average to .310. It was also his first pinch-hitting appearance after nine starts since the left-handed batter was elevated from Triple-A Fresno on May 7. He was leading minor league baseball with 10 home runs prior to joining the Astros. The last Astro to hit his first major league homer as a pinch hitter was Rick Ankiel on April, 17, 2013, at Oakland.

--LHP Tony Sipp served up James McCann’s game-winning home run at Detroit on Thursday. Sipp, who was pitching for the third consecutive day, allowed the walk-off hit on an 0-2 pitch. Right-handers were batting .133 against him and he had not allowed a home run until McCann’s blast. “He’s had a ton of success,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He just hung a split and game over. It was a two-strike pitch and he did his job getting ahead. McCann put a pretty good swing on it but I’ll take Tony Sipp against righties.”

--RHP Josh Fields suffered a bone contusion to the outside of his right knee when he was struck by Anthony Gose’s line drive at Detroit on Thursday. X-rays on Fields’ knee were negative after he limped off the field. ”“He’s going to be down for a little bit,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s had a ton of success. He just hung a split and game over. It was a two-strike pitch and he did his job getting ahead. McCann put a pretty good swing on it, but I’ll take Tony Sipp against righties.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Sipp gave up the game winning hit in extras to Detroit C James Mcann on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He might be able to return in early June. He is expected to throw a bullpen session May 22 or 23.

--RHP Josh Fields (right knee bone contusion) left his relief appearance in Detroit on May 21 when he was struck by a line drive. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker