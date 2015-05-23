Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Batman cleats will not make an appearance in Lance McCullers’ second start.

The Houston Astros starter gained some notoriety in his major league debut on Monday when he wore the cleats with the Caped Crusader’s logo. He received a warning from the league the following day about violating its dress code and left those spikes in Houston during the team’s road trip. He was unaware the shoes would cause such a splash.

“I had worn them the previous couple of outings in Double-A,” said the 21-year-old McCullers, who will face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. “I figured that if I was pitching well with them there, I would just continue. I had them for a while and wore them three or four times before the other night.”

McCullers pitched well enough his first outing against Oakland, giving up one run on three hits while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings.

“There’s a couple of things I definitely want to improve on,” he said. “I want to try to go deeper in the game and be more conscious of my pitch count to give the bullpen a little rest.”

The club is hoping that McCullers, who pitched six games for Double-A Corpus Christi before making the jump, can solidify the final spot in the rotation. The Astros gave four other pitchers a chance and turned to McCullers when Brett Oberholtzer returned to the disabled list with a persistent blister issue. McCullers, who had an 0.62 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 29 innings at Double A, had just been called up to Triple A Fresno but didn’t make an appearance there.

“He was very dominant in his outings and had the maturity to handle the jump,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We trusted he would control his emotions and control his stuff and was deserving of the opportunity. We looked at all our options and Lance was outperforming everybody.”

McCullers is still a bit wide-eyed about getting the call-up so quickly.

“I was (at Triple-A) for just a couple of days, so that was the big shock,” he said. “I’ve been pretty lucky and fortunate the Astros believe in me. My mentality now is I just want to help the team win. We’re in first place and every time I go out there, every fifth day for as long as I‘m here, I want to make sure that trend continues.”

The margin for error is slim but Hinch does not want McCullers to be weighed down by concerns about getting sent back to the minors.

“I don’t want him on the mound thinking he’s pitching for his life in the big leagues and that the only impression he can make is tonight’s impression,” Hinch said. “We’re looking for someone to take that No. 5 spot and right now, it’s his opportunity. The better he pitches, the more opportunity that comes his way, but we have choices.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 0-0, 1.93 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh suffered his second loss of the season on Friday. He gave up at least one hit every inning against the Detroit Tigers but the only runs he allowed were J.D. Martinez’s three-run homer in the third. “It seemed like every mistake was hit with some authority,” Manager A.J. Hinch said. “They’re a good hitting ballclub and they showed it tonight, just by piling up the hits. It was a matter of one swing that took a lot out of (McHugh‘s) night.”

--RHP Lance McCullers makes his second career start when he opposes the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. He pitched 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut on Monday, holding Oakland to one run on three hits with five strikeouts. The 21-year-old skipped the Triple A level after striking out 43 batters in 29 innings at Double A Corpus Christi while posting an 0.62 ERA.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer threw a bullpen session on Thursday as he works his way back from a blister on his left hand. Oberholtzer, who is on his second DL stint with the injury, could begin a rehab assignment next week. It’s uncertain whether he will return to the rotation or go into the bullpen when he’s ready to come off the DL. Obeerholtzer has appeared in only one game this season.

--RHP Josh Fields escaped serious injury when he was struck by a line drive during Detroit’s 6-5, 11-inning victory on Thursday but he probably will not pitch again during the weekend series. X-rays were negative and Fields was diagnosed with a bone contusion on the side of his right knee. “He’s moving around OK,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He got a lot of treatment (Friday) and he’s sore. It may take a day or two for him to get back going again.”

--2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 on Friday and his average dropped below .300 at .299. He hit .200 during the last homestand and is 1-for-9 during the first two games of the current road trip. “He can make contact with a lot of pitches and his strike zone has widened a little bit,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s found himself pressing to get hits.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t get enough baserunners tonight. That’s really the story of our offense. We didn’t walk a ton, and we didn’t pile up the hits. It was 3-2 for a long time, a really well-played game, but we didn’t create any offensive momentum for ourselves.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to Detroit on Friday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right knee bone contusion) left his relief appearance in Detroit on May 21 when he was struck by a line drive. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury. He threw a bullpen session on May 21.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He might be able to return in early June. He is expected to throw a bullpen session May 22 or 23.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker