Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A.J. Hinch insists Jose Altuve is not in a slump. That didn’t stop the Houston Astros manager from giving Altuve a day off on Sunday.

Altuve, who had been the only Astro to appear in every game this season, was hitting .094 (3-for-32) in his last eight games with two runs scored, one RBI, one walk and four strikeouts. The 2014 American League batting champ has seen his average dip from .338 to .294 during that stretch.

“It’s 30 at-bats, so I don’t call it a slump,” Hinch said. “It’s a tough league, man.”

The pint-sized Altuve is one of the league’s toughest players but he has fallen into a mental rut lately, chasing more pitches than usual while trying to get back into his usual groove. In his last at-bat on Saturday, he swung at a pitch from Detroit Tigers reliever Al Alburquerque that was a foot outside and struck out.

He took the news of his one-game benching well and will be back in the lineup at Baltimore on Monday.

“He’s not mad at me,” Hinch said. “It’s part of a long season. It’s no secret he’s been grinding mentally and physically, so this is more of a mental day off to clear his mind a little bit. He wasn’t going to play 162 games, so this one makes sense.”

Hinch is hoping that Altuve will wind up playing more than 162 games, now that the team has realistic postseason aspirations.

“The goal is to play deep into the playoffs and the mentality has to be that way, more than some accomplishment of playing every day during the regular season,” Hinch said. “With the travel and him expanding the zone a little bit, guys have to have days off. He plays as hard as anybody, so a day off doesn’t hurt anybody.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-0, 1.67 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-3, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Evan Gattis came up a double shy of a cycle in Sunday’s game at Detroit while scoring three runs and knocking in three more. Gattis was walked intentionally in his last at-bat, denying him a chance at the cycle. He started the rally from a four-run deficit with a solo homer in the sixth. His second triple of the series, which drove in two runs, highlighted Houston’s three-run first inning. “I don’t know if he’s going to get a third one the rest of the year but he’s got two more than a lot of guys in that clubhouse,” manager A.J. Hinch said of his cleanup hitter’s triples.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel seeks to remain undefeated in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore on Monday night. He’s the first Astros starter to go 6-0 at the beginning of a season since Rogers Clemens won his first nine decisions in 2004. Keuchel, who is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Orioles, leads all American League pitchers in ERA (1.67) and opponents batting average (.186). His eight-game winning streak, dating back to last September, is the longest active streak by a starting picher.

--RHP Josh Fields pitched an inning of scoreless relief on Sunday after being struck by a line drive on Thursday. Fields, who struck out two batters, suffered a bone contusion to the side of his right knee but X-rays were negative. He has been one of the team’s most reliable relievers this season, going 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 appearances.

--LF Preston Tucker hit his second pinch-hit home run in four days on Sunday, a game-tying, three-run blast off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez. He hit his first major-league home run off Tigers closer Joakim Soria. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first player in Astros history with two pinch-hit homers in a series. The last major-league rookie to hit two pinch-hit home runs in a series was Cincinnati’s Reggie Taylor against Colorado in August 2002.

--RF George Springer batted leadoff with Jose Altuve being rested on Sunday. He reached base twice and also had a sacrifice. Springer scored the Astros’ first run and later swiped his 11th stolen base, three behind team-leader Altuve. Springer has seven hits in his last five games, inching his batting average to .210.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To leave here 2-2 against a really good team is a good result. We played well, which I was happy with. We fought back when we were behind and we held on when we were ahead. Those are big characteristics of a team that’s blending well together.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after Sunday’s win over the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right knee bone contusion) left his relief appearance in Detroit on May 21 when he was struck by a line drive. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day. He pitched an inning on May 24.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury. He threw a bullpen session on May 21.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He might be able to return in early June. He is expected to throw a bullpen session May 22 or 23.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

