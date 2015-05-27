Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch is not the kind of skipper who will rely on the same lineup on a regular basis. He made that very clear Tuesday.

“I make a lineup change every day,” he said. “These are orders in which we’re choosing to operate on a nightly basis. Our guys don’t care where they hit. They don’t look too deep into it.”

Hinch gave the Astros their 45th lineup in 47 games in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Baltimore, an order that featured some changes that paid off handsomely.

Hinch moved George Springer to the leadoff spot on Sunday, and the right fielder has gone 6-for-12 since then, including a 2-for-4 effort in this win.

The skipper also shifted left fielder Preston Tucker to third in the order for the first time in this game. Tucker went 0-for-3, but that move let Hinch drop third baseman Luis Valbuena, who entered this contest 0-for-14, to sixth and take some pressure off of him.

Valbuena went 2-for-4, including a two-run single in the eighth that broke the game open. The skipper also dropped first baseman Chris Carter to seventh, and he answered with a game-tying single in the seventh.

“We talk every day about what the best lineup is ... on any given night,” Hinch said. “It’s really about how the lineup functions together.”

Right now, the Astros are 30-17 so it’s functioning pretty well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 5-2, 4.06 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer appears to be adjusting just fine to the leadoff spot. After three games batting first, he’s now 6-for-12 and giving the already-strong Houston offense some more punch. Springer went 2-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over the Orioles.

--RHP Scott Feldman won his second straight game Tuesday by doing a good job of working his way out of trouble in a strong six-inning effort. Feldman allowed batters on base in every inning, but the Astros turned three double plays behind him, and the Orioles left runners at second and third in another frame as the right-hander kept stopping Baltimore. “I was battling out there,” Feldman said. “Didn’t really have too good of command. The guys made some great plays behind me, turned a couple of big double plays for us.”

--C Jason Castro has been coming up with timely hits in the last few games, and he did it again in Tuesday’s win. Castro’s tie-breaking RBI double gave the Astros the lead for good in the seventh, and he’s now got five hits and four RBIs in his last four games.

--3B Luis Valbuena’s been struggling lately. He entered Tuesday’s game 0-for-14, and manager A.J. Hinch moved him down to the No. 6 spot to ease the pressure, and Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a key two-run single late in the game. He also doubled earlier in the game and swung the bat well throughout. ”I‘m looking for the pitch, and I hit (it well),“ he said of the two-run hit in the eighth.”

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer gets a rehab start on Wednesday at Triple-A Fresno. Oberholtzer has been on the DL with a left index finger blister.

--RHP Sam Deduno threw a good bullpen session Tuesday. They’ll give him a few days off and then try to get him a rehab assignment, possibly a few innings at Triple-A on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have good at-bats; we tend to have better at-bats as the game goes along. I don’t really know why. I don’t have a reason -- but we do. We lock in a little bit towards the end, and as we get runners on base it shows up.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, of an Astros team that has scored 85 runs in the seventh inning or later -- tops in the major leagues.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury. He threw a bullpen session May 21, and gets a rehab start May 27 at Triple-A Fresno.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a good bullpen session May 26. The team will give him a few days off and then try to get him a rehab assignment, possibly a few innings at Triple-A on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker