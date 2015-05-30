Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros have largely avoided injuries en route to their surprising charge to the top of the American League standings, but they received a measure of bad news on Friday when right-hander Scott Feldman underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Feldman (4-4, 4.80 ERA) was coming off one of his best outings of the season, allowing one run over six innings against Baltimore on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during that game while fielding a ground ball.

“It’s difficult to lose one of your veteran players who’s pitched pretty well,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “His quality starts have been discussed. He’s a really stable part for our club so losing him for five or six weeks is a tough blow.”

The Astros have been forced to juggle their rotation from the start of the season, losing two-fifths of their projected starters in spring training. Right-hander Brad Peacock has been sidelined with an intercostal strain while left-hander Brett Oberholtzer made just one start before a blister on his left index finger sent him back to the disabled list.

Hinch has plugged gaps with right-handers Samuel Deduno and rookie Lance McCullers, with the loss of Feldman further straining his depth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-5, 4.67 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-1, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning to repair a torn medial meniscus. Feldman (4-4, 4.80 ERA) sustained the injury on Tuesday in Baltimore while fielding a ground ball. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

--RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi and made his debut on a major league roster. Feliz, 21, will work out of the bullpen after allowing one hit and one run while recording seven strikeouts over four innings of relief in his lone appearance for the Hooks on Tuesday. He was 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) with High Class A Lancaster.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be activated from the 15-day disabled list in time to start on Monday night against Baltimore. Oberholtzer has made just one start this season while battling a reoccurring blister on his left index finger. He threw 54 pitches against the San Francisco Giants in his season debut on May 13 before landing back on the DL.

--DH Evan Gattis finished 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to a season-long five games. Gattis is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, a triple and two home runs plus five RBIs during that span. He recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the second time this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that game could have been won on both sides a couple of different times. I think missed opportunities on both sides kind of created a longer game. It’s obviously frustrating to lose.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury. He threw a bullpen session May 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Fresno on May 27 and is expected to be activated and start June 1.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a minor league rehab assignment on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker