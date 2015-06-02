Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE - Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch likes the depth and versatility of his team and has not been afraid to tweak the lineup this season.

For the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, outfielder Colby Rasmus did not start and Hank Conger was catching instead of Jason Castro. Rasmus entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and struck out against Oliver Drake.

Second baseman Marwin Gonzalez was still feeling the effects of colliding with Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday on Sunday. As a result, Jose Altuve started at second. Jonathan Villar was at shortstop after playing third Saturday and shortstop Sunday. The versatile Gonzalez could be back in the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Hinch.

However, those changes were not enough in a 4-3 loss to the Orioles that snapped left-hander Dallas Keuchel’s eight-game winning streak. Nonetheless, Hinch likes the current formula for trying to use all of his players.

“If you’re on this team, you’re going to play,” Hinch said. “The more depth you have, the better.”

Right now, Hinch has confidence in all of his players, from the starters to the bullpen. That has been one of the keys to Houston’s success this season.

“It’s a long season and these guys play as hard as anybody I’ve been around,” Hinch said. “To get a physical and mental day off is key for all of these guys.”

With each victory, expectations have continued to soar in Houston. Hinch is not surprised how the team has performed this season as they sit atop the American League West.

“I think our guys are very focused on a day-to-day basis and trying to win,” Hinch said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-4, 5.17 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-5, 6.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--IF Marwin Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup Monday after colliding with Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday the previous day. The versatile Gonzalez entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement, and he could be back in the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Baltimore. If everything goes well, he will have a rehab assignment later in the week, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister) could have a rehab start later in week. Oberholtzer has appeared in one game this season, allowing one run over three innings May 13 against the Giants.

--RHP Lance McCullers will start a game this weekend in Houston against the White Sox. McCullers allowed two runs over six innings Saturday against the Tigers to earn his first major league victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every starter that goes out there wants to try to win and he’s no exception. It’s the first blemish on a record that has been really awesome this year. It wasn’t his day as far as the result. I think we could have helped him out a little bit more.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after Dallas Keuchel suffered his first loss of the season Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right knee bone contusion) left his relief appearance May 21 when he was struck by a line drive. X-rays were negative. He returned to pitch May 24.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury. He threw a bullpen session May 21 and could have a rehab start before May 31.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He will throw a bullpen session May 26, and if everything goes well, he will have a rehab assignment before June 1.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker