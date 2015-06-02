Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After making three outs on the basepaths against the Chicago White Sox during their three-game weekend series, the Astros ran into three more outs on Monday night in their 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Shortstop Marwin Gonzalez was erased at the plate in the fifth inning attempting to score from second base on a single to right field by second baseman Jose Altuve. Astros third-base coach Gary Pettis is renowned for his aggression in sending runners, so while Gonzalez was thrown out by a healthy margin by Delmon Young, there was little surprise when he rounded third.

The final out of the Astros’ four-run seventh inning came at third base, when left fielder Preston Tucker was erased attempting to reach the bag from first following a two-run single to right by designated hitter Evan Gattis. In the eighth, left fielder Colby Rasmus doubled to lead off the frame but was erased at third after rounding the bag too far on an infield single by third baseman Luis Valbuena. Baltimore shortstop Everth Cabrera recorded the assist on the Rasmus play.

The Astros have made strides this season by their aggressive approach on the bases, but there is a fine line between daring and haphazard.

”It’s part of aggressiveness,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”The end result is oftentimes what we get judged by, so when guys are safe, we would have never had this conversation. They made a 250-foot throw to get the first guy (Gonzalez) out at home. Obviously Colby misread the -- I think Gary wheeled him and then stopped him when he rounded third. We’re going to trade an out for a throw not to go home at that point so I think that one (the Tucker play to cap the seventh) gets an asterisk by it.

“We’re working on it. We’re not perfect. We don’t need to be perfect to be our best. We’re examining it every day. I wouldn’t assume we’re not.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-0, 1.40 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 5-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Evan Gattis recorded a two-run single to right to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally. Gattis leads the club with 33 RBIs and the Astros improved to 13-4 when he drives in a run. Since April 26, Gattis leads the American League with 32 RBIs and currently has an eight-game hitting streak.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in his second start of the season. Oberholtzer previously dealt with a reoccurring blister on his left index finger, but against the Orioles, he allowed three or fewer walks for the 36th consecutive appearance, a streak that ranks 13th in club history.

--LF Preston Tucker doubled in the fourth inning, increasing his season total to eight. He entered play ranked third among American League rookies in doubles, and his total through his first 20 career games is a franchise record.

--C Jason Castro departed in the bottom of the seventh inning with a right knee contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Castro is listed as day-to-day, and the club doesn’t anticipate the need for a stint on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just get a little tighter focus as the game goes along. We walk the tightrope sometimes and when we don’t do it, it can be a little bit demoralizing. Like yesterday we didn‘t. We got guys on base and didn’t come through. It’s a confident group as the game gets going but I don’t really have a rhyme or reason why we’re so potent late in the game.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after rallying once again Monday. Houston has scored 94 runs in the seventh inning or later this season, a total that leads the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jason Castro (right knee contusion) departed in the bottom of the seventh inning June 1. Castro is listed as day-to-day, and the club doesn’t anticipate the need for a stint on the disabled list.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker