Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Reclamation pitching projects are part of the Houston Astros’ turnaround, notably right-hander Collin McHugh and lefty reliever Tony Sipp.

Right-hander Will Harris is next on the list.

Among major league pitchers with 20 or more innings this season, Harris ranks first in the majors in opponent’s batting average (.073) and second in ERA (0.35). He entered the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night with two runners in scoring position and stranded both, paving the way for the Astros to rally from a 2-1 deficit for a 5-2 win.

Harris has stranded 11 of 12 inherited batters, the fifth-best rate in the American League.

”I am putting him in the worst possible situations that you could draw up for relievers because there is very little room for error,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”He continues to be successful in those, which does nothing but (make me) want to put him back in those situations when we need it the most. I‘m proud of how he responds.

“If I was a starting pitcher on this team and I had some traffic on the bases, I would trust Will to come in and put that fire out because he’s done it so much for so many different of our starters. I don’t think they panic when they see him coming in behind them.”

Twice selected off waivers, included by the Astros on Nov. 3, 2014, Harris earned his second win of the season Monday night by extending his streak of consecutive batters retired to 14. He was 4-4 with a 3.42 ERA over two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, showing little in his repertoire to suggest he could provide dominant, high-leverage relief.

“He’s still working his way into different types of roles,” Hinch said. “His stuff has been a tick up from what it was in spring training or even what we expected. His fastball-curveball combo is very unique. You don’t see that a ton out of major league bullpens. You see a lot of sinker-sliders, you see some guys with some split(-finger fastballs).”

Harris got a night off Tuesday as the Astros beat the Orioles 6-4.

RECORD: 33-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-3, 3.48 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 1-0, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh threw a season-high 111 pitches over seven innings against Baltimore and allowed all four of his runs in the second inning. He faced the minimum in six of his seven innings and retired the final seven batters he faced after enjoying a string of eight consecutive batters retired earlier in his outing.

--RHP Pat Neshek, who worked a perfect eighth inning, has not allowed a run in 16 consecutive appearances dating to April 27. His scoreless-appearances strike is the third-longest active streak in the majors. Neshek has yet to issue a walk this season, starting the year with a club-record 24 consecutive appearances without a walk. He is the first pitcher to accomplish that feat since RHP Mark Eichhorn in 1991.

--1B Chris Carter extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. It is the second-longest hitting streak of his career. Carter, who is batting .364 (12-for-33) during his current streak, recorded a hit in 12 consecutive games from Aug. 31-Sept. 14, 2014.

--C Jason Castro will remain on the active roster, but his status for the remainder of the series is cloudy after sustaining a right knee contusion in the series opener Monday. Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez plunked Castro on the knee with a pitch in the fifth inning Monday night, and Castro was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. Castro sat out Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had a lot of (comebacks). There have been good comebacks, come back from a lot. I‘m just glad we could get (RHP Collin McHugh) some runs, and we’ve got a potent offense.” -- DH Evan Gattis, who homered Tuesday to help the Astros erase a 4-0 deficit in a 6-4 win over the Orioles.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jason Castro (right knee contusion) left the June 1 game, and he didn’t play June 2. He might not return before June 5, but the club doesn’t anticipate the need for a stint on the disabled list.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

