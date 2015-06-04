Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With left fielder Preston Tucker already earning raves for his penchant to hit both right-handers and southpaws with equal aplomb and shortstop prospect Carlos Correa seemingly weeks away from his anticipated major league debut, the Astros’ 2012 draft class seems destined to add to the foundation of a sustainable winner.

Rookie right-hander Lance McCullers, a respected prospect to be sure, confirmed that his abundant talent is legitimate with his complete-game performance against the Orioles on Wednesday night, allowing four hits while striking out 11 batters in a 3-1 victory. It marked McCullers’ first complete game since his prep days in Tampa, Fla.

McCullers has always intrigued with his mid-90s fastball, but what has jumped out since his debut on May 18 is his ability to carry it deep into starts. In the ninth inning against the Orioles, McCullers was pumping 96 mile-per-hour fastballs despite having eclipsed 100 pitches on the evening. That stamina at such a relatively young age (21) is noteworthy.

”I know the game in Detroit (on May 23) I think his 100th pitch was in the mid-90s,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”Obviously tonight the fans were behind him. I thought that was a great gesture with them trying to help him finish that game. His adrenaline is kicking and he’s in the mid-90s at the end there.

“He’s got real weapons. The league is watching and they’re going to adjust to him. He’s going to have to readjust again and have to continue to throw quality strikes. Tonight illustrated exactly what he’s capable of, and he went out and really carried us through the whole game.”

McCullers showcased a wipeout breaking ball and a promising changeup that continues to develop. That he pitched so efficiently against the Orioles -- he averaged only 11.8 pitches per inning and did not issue a walk -- represented a significant step forward after he showed flashes of potential in two of his first three career starts while also failing to pitch the five innings required to record a victory.

“There wasn’t a lot of traffic on the bases and that’s a sign of maturity for him,” Hinch said of McCullers. “Even when he fell behind, he didn’t lose it and sort of allow a cheap walk or center-cut a fastball in a bad situation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-20

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-4, 3.21 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-1, 1.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers recorded his first professional complete game and became the first Astros rookie to strike out 11 batters while also going the distance since RHP Roy Oswalt fanned 12 on Sept. 9, 2001 against the Brewers. McCullers also joined RHP Shane Reynolds as the second rookie in franchise history with 11-plus strikeouts and no walks, with Reynolds accomplishing the feat on July 23, 1994 against the Pirates.

--1B Chris Carter extended his hitting streak to a season-long 11 games by recording his 11th career multi-home run game. Carter belted solo homers off Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the second and fifth innings, his ninth and 10th homers on the season. His 11 multi-homer games since 2013 are tied with Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion for the most in the majors in that span, and his 441-foot homer in the fifth inning as the longest hit at Minute Maid Park this season.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel was selected the American League Pitcher of the Month for a second consecutive month after finishing 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA in May. Keuchel struck out 38 batters in a league-leading 44 2/3 innings and allowed a .233 opponents average while closing the month with consecutive complete games.

--RF George Springer belted his eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez and matched his season-long hitting streak of four games. Springer has batted leadoff in each of the last 10 games and, after finishing 2-for-3 on Wednesday night, is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with six walks atop the order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went out wanting to leave him in and asked him how much he had left in his tank and he said he had plenty left. And I told him good because he’s going to finish it. This (Orioles first baseman Chris Davis) was his hitter to get, his game to get. He earned it, and this was going to be a big step for him because I wanted to shake hands after that at-bat. He looked me dead in the eye and was good to go.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, of rookie RHP Lance McCullers recorded his first professional complete game and became the first Astros rookie to strike out 11 batters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jason Castro (right knee contusion) left the June 1 game, and he didn’t play June 2. He might not return before June 5, but the club doesn’t anticipate the need for a stint on the disabled list.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker