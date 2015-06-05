Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Conceptual plans for the proposed renovations to the center field area at Minute Maid Park following the 2015 season include the removal of Tal’s Hill, the Houston Astros announced Thursday.

Tal’s Hill, a 90-foot wide terrace with a 30-degree incline deep in the outfield, has been a source of conversation since Minute Maid Park opened in 2000. But for all the consternation over potential injuries for center fielders scaling the hill in pursuit of fly balls as well as engaging the flagpole that is in play on the hill, those concerns were unfounded.

Nonetheless, the Astros will move forward with renovations that will be complete by the start of the 2016, a redesign that also will feature new center field seating.

Additionally, the center field fence will be moved in 27 feet from its current 436 feet.

“The renovation of center field represents a significant improvement of the fan experience while maintaining the integrity of the game,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. “The new center field will not only be great for fans, but will make Minute Maid Park an attractive ballpark for current and future players as well.”

Both Luhnow and Astros manager A.J. Hinch essentially said “good riddance” to Tal’s Hill, indirectly referencing the familiar trope about injury concerns.

While plenty took both sides of the debate regarding Tal’s Hill and its unique place throughout baseball as a legitimate ballpark feature, the Astros made several steps in recent years to upgrade Minute Maid Park, from a new scoreboard, renovations throughout the concourses and club levels, state-of-the-art sound systems and playing surface. Removing Tal’s Hill represents the next step in that process, and it will finally put an end to chatter that started 15 years ago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-4, 4.92 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 4-4, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel posted his American League-leading ninth quality start of the season, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings. Keuchel has produced 23 consecutive starts of at least six innings pitched, the longest active streak in the majors. The last Houston pitcher with a streak of that length was RHP Brett Myers, who strung together 32 consecutive starts of at least six innings from April 7-Sept. 24, 2010.

--C Hank Conger finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his third homer of the season and first since May 2. Conger added a double in the seventh inning for his second multi-hit game of the season and his first game with multiple extra-base hits since July 12, 2014.

--1B Chris Carter extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 12 games with a double to left field in the fourth inning. Carter is batting .375 (15-for-40) with six extra-base hits (three doubles and three homers) in that span. His previous 12-game hitting streak spanned Aug. 31-Sept. 14, 2014.

--RF George Springer reached base safely with a walk in the sixth inning, his 34th walk of the season. He entered the day ranked fourth in the American League in that category, and he has reached base in each of the 11 games he started batting leadoff. Springer owns a .396 on-base percentage batting atop the order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to find a way to scratch a run across and get some momentum on our side. Some missed opportunities there, and it’s unfortunate because the game was there to win.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker