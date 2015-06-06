Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - Right-hander Roberto Hernandez has put his spot in the Houston Astros starting rotation in jeopardy.

He had another poor start Friday in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing nine hits that included a pair of two-run homers and six runs (five earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

Most of the damage came in Toronto’s five-run third inning when shortstop Jose Reyes and right fielder Jose Bautista each hit a two-run homer.

“The big inning is getting him,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Minimizing damage has been hard for him. He hasn’t been able to control the inning when they’ve gotten multiple hits.”

Hernandez has given up 18 runs (17 earned) over 16 1/3 innings in his last three starts, and that makes him a prime candidate to move aside when right-hander Scott Feldman comes off the disabled list, unless the Astros decide to make a move even earlier than that.

“It’s difficult to start some games that were good, good, good to give my team a chance to win and then now I‘m on this streak like this with these three games,” Hernandez said. “But I have to keep my head up and hope to God that they keep giving me the ball. I’ll push forward and get out of this, God willing.”

“When he settles in and makes his pitches, he can rattle off a few innings in a row where he retires eight, nine, 10 in a row,” Hinch said.

Hernandez needs to settle in and soon before his fate is settled for him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-0, 3.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-1, 5.26 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will make only his third start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has twice been on the disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. His first start of the season was May 13 when he aggravated the injury and returned to the DL. He returned Monday and did not factor in the decision of a 6 1/3-inning outing in the 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The 25-year-old allowed two runs on seven hits. He is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays.

--RF George Springer was 2-for-4 in Friday’s 6-2 loss at Toronto and has reached in each of his 12 games in the leadoff spot (14 hits, seven walks). They are his first career at-bats batting No. 1 in the lineup.

--1B Chris Carter was 0-for-3 in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to snap a 12-game hit streak, which matched the longest in his career. He hit .375 (15-for-40) with three homers in that span, dating to May 23. His last 12-game stretch was from Aug. 31-Sept. 14, 2014.

--C Jason Castro hit his sixth home run of the season in the ninth inning of Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 43 career homers as a catcher, one shy of second place on the club’s all-time list for homers by a catcher held by C John Bateman. C Alan Ashby, now an Astros broadcaster, tops the list with 69 homers.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez allowed nine hits, two walks and six runs (five earned) Friday in a 6-2 loss at Toronto. He has lost his past four decisions against the Blue Jays, allowing 17 earned runs over his past 16 1/3 innings against them. He allowed two homers on Friday for a total of 10 in his past 35 2/3 innings against Toronto.

--RHP Will Harris, who limped off the mound after he was hit by the barrel of a broken bat during an inning-ending double play on Thursday, said Friday that he will not miss any time. “It’s fine,” he said. “It was fine (Thursday) about 10 or 15 minutes after it happened. It’s just a little bruised, a little swelling, but it’s nothing at all. I don’t even feel it. I don’t even feel it when I‘m walking. I‘m sure it’s 100 percent fine.”

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion returned to the lineup Friday as the designated hitter after missing two games with a strained left hamstring and being confined to pinch-hitting duty in another game. With RF Jose Bautista restricted to the designated hitter role for more than a month, Encarnacion saw most of his action at first base before the hamstring injury. Manager John Gibbons said Encarnacion could be ready to play first base if needed in a day or two. He was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big inning is getting him. Minimizing damage has been hard for him. He hasn’t been able to control the inning when they’ve gotten multiple hits.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, on Roberto Hernandez, the Astros’ losing pitcher on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker