Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

On the same day baseball holds its draft, the Houston Astros will call up the top overall selection from 2012.

Shortstop Carlos Correa will be added to the major league roster before the Astros play the White Sox in Chicago on Monday.

Correa is ranked the top prospect in baseball by ESPN’s Keith Law and is rated the No. 2 prospect by MLB.com.

“Carlos has performed extremely well at every level of our minor league system,” Astros general manager Luhnow said in a press release. “We feel he has earned this promotion and look forward to him joining our ballclub. Since he is just 20 years old, we do not have unrealistic expectations of Carlos. However, his performance on the field and his maturity indicate that he is ready to contribute on the Major League level.”

Correa began the season with Double-A Corpus Christi before he was promoted to Triple-A Fresno. In 52 minor league games overall this year, he is hitting .332 with a .404 on-base percentage, a .602 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

In four minor league seasons, Correa has a composite .313/.392/.491 hitting line with 28 homers, 198 RBIs and 54 steals in 281 games.

Houston’s regular shortstop, Jed Lowrie, sustained a torn right thumb ligament in late April and is out until at least the All-Star break. Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Villar have shared the position in Lowrie’s absence, but neither is a major offensive threat.

The Astros cleared a roster spot for Correa following their 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sunday by optioning right-hander Jake Buchanan to Fresno. Buchanan, 25, had no decisions and a 2.00 ERA in five relief appearances for Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-24

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 2-0, 1.88 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-2, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers will make his fifth major league start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. The 21-year-old struck 11 in defeating the Orioles 3-1 Wednesday in his first complete game as a professional. He is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his only career start against the White Sox that lasted 4 1/3 innings.

--OF Jake Marisnick homered in the third inning of the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. It was his first start since Thursday and his fourth homer of the season. He ended a 31-game homerless drought.

--RF George Springer reached base four times in the Astros’ 7-6 loss Sunday to the Blue Jays, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch. He last reached base four times in a game June 29, 2014.

--RHP Pat Neshek walked 1B Justin Smoak in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. It was the first walk he allowed this season, spanning 21 1/3 innings over 25 games. It was the second-longest streak in major league history to start a season without a walk. RHP Mark Eichhorn went 30 games in 1991 without allowing a walk.

--RHP Collin McHugh allowed seven hits, three walks and three runs in six innings and did not factor in the decision Sunday in the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He has pitched at least six innings in four straight starts and in nine of 11 on the season. He allowed two home runs Sunday and has given up 10 since May 1 after not allowing one in April.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker