Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Even as Carlos Correa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, made his major league debut Monday, the Houston Astros added another prospect at his position.

Houston went with Louisiana State shortstop Alex Bregman as the No. 2 overall pick. The Astros also selected Kyle Tucker, a high school outfielder from Tampa, Fla., at No. 5 overall.

Bregman, who is from Albuquerque, N.M., hit a two-run single in the eighth inning Sunday to help the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette that secured their second trip to the College World Series in three seasons.

Bregman is hitting .312 with a .406 on-base percentage, nine homers and 49 RBIs in 63 games during his junior season at LSU. He is one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes award that goes to the best player in college baseball.

The Astros got the second pick as compensation for not signing the 2014 No. 1 overall selection, left-hander Brady Aiken, who was chosen 17th Monday by the Cleveland Indians.

Tucker, the younger brother of current Astros outfielder Preston Tucker, is lefty-hitting outfielder from H.B. Plant High School.

He batted .484 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and 29 runs in his senior year and was named the 2014-15 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year.

In addition to the two top-five choices, Houston had two other selections Monday.

Daz Cameron, the 18-year-old son of former major-leaguer Mike Cameron, went as the No. 37 pick in the Competitive Balance A round. He is an outfielder from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga.

The Astros’ second-round pick was Cal State-Fullerton right-hander Thomas Eshelman, selected at No. 46. The junior got a save Monday in a 4-3, 11-inning win over Louisville that put the Titans in the College World Series. It was his first relief appearance of the season.

Through 18 games (17 starts), Eshelman is 8-5 with a 1.58 ERA. He has 131 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings.

The draft continues with rounds three through 10 on Tuesday and additional rounds on Wednesday.

Correa, the overall No. 1 selection in the 2012 draft, started at shortstop as the Astros opened a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox, and he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-25

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-1, 1.85 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-0, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Carlos Correa had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno, and he inserted in the starting lineup Monday, batting sixth against the White Sox. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. “I‘m just real happy, really excited to be out here,” said the 20-year-old Correa, the youngest player in the big leagues. “It’s a great moment for me and my family to be able to get called up like this, and a special day like this, a day the draft is going on.” The first overall pick in the 2012 draft, Correa batted .335 with 21 doubles, 10 homers, 44 RBIs and 18 steals in 53 combined games between Double-A Corpus Christi and Fresno.

--3B Matt Dominguez was designated for assignment by the Astros on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for SS Carlos Correa. He had spent the entire season at Triple-A Fresno, where he was hitting .251/.289/.371 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 45 games. Dominguez was Houston’s regular third baseman from 2012-14, including 157 games during 2014 when he batted .215 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs.

--RHP Jake Buchanan was optioned to Triple-A Fresno, clearing a spot on the 25-man roster for SS Carlos Correa. He had no record in five appearances this season with the Astros. Buchanan had a 2.00 ERA average over nine innings while allowing two runs on five hits, including one home run. He struck out five and walked four.

--RHP Lance McCullers (2-1) took his first loss of the season after giving up three runs on four hits in a career-high seven innings Monday against the White Sox. He struck out seven to tie a franchise record by recording at least five strikeouts in each of his first five career starts. His 36 strikeouts are tied for the most by a Houston pitcher through his first five games.

--RHP Vincent Velasquez is expected to be called up from Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday to start the series finale against the White Sox. The 23-year-old prospect is 3-0 in five starts with a 1.37 ERA over 26 innings with Corpus Christi. He has 37 strikeouts and just nine walks. RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 5.18) was originally slated to start, but he moves to the bullpen.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 5.18) is being bumped to the Astros’ bullpen. Over his past three starts, Hernandez is 0-2 with an 8.82 ERA. He has just one win in his past seven starts.

--SS Alex Bregman from Louisiana State was the selected No. 2 overall by the Astros in the draft Monday. Bregman, from Albuquerque, N.M., hit a two-run single in the eighth inning Sunday to help the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, securing their second trip to the College World Series in three seasons. Bregman is hitting .312 with a .406 on-base percentage, nine homers and 49 RBIs in 63 games during his junior season at LSU. He is one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes award that goes to the best player in college baseball.

--OF Kyle Tucker, the younger brother of current Astros OF Preston Tucker, was drafted No. 5 overall by Houston. Kyle Tucker, a lefty hitter from H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., batted .407 with six doubles and eight homers in his final high school season.

--OF Daz Cameron, the son of former major league OF Mike Cameron, was selected by the Astros with the No. 37 overall pick out of Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga.

--RHP Thomas Eshelman from Cal State-Fullerton was an Astros’ second round pick, going at No. 46. The junior got a save Monday in a 4-3, 11-inning win over Louisville that put the Titans in the College World Series. It was his first relief appearance of the season. Through 18 games (17 starts), Eshelman is 8-5 with a 1.58 ERA. He has 131 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-1, 1.85) is 1-0 this season against the White Sox as he takes the mound Tuesday at Chicago. He had a career-high 11 strikeouts and a complete game in his start against the White Sox on May 30. Keuchel, the AL Pitcher of the Month in two consecutive months, was only the third pitcher in club history to win the award two times in a single season. He struck out seven batters and walked one in his last start, a no-decision Thursday against the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guy was good and can match up against anybody, (but) he had to be near-perfect to beat Sale.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after White Sox LHP Chris Sale outdueled Houston RHP Lance McCullers in Chicago’s 3-1 win Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker