Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Vincent Velasquez had yet to be activated but was wasting no time getting acquainted with his new Houston Astros teammates on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The 23-year-old right hander makes the leap from Double-A to the big leagues when he starts the finale of a three-game inter-league series against the White Sox on Wednesday.

It was hard to contain the excitement when he informally learned about the promotion.

“My heart was racing a little bit,” Velasquez said. “I‘m pretty excited for tomorrow.”

Velasquez was 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts this season at Double-A Corpus Christi.

“They always say it’s a goal to make it to the big leagues but the hardest part is maintaining your spot, to stay here,” he said. “That’s my whole goal, to stay healthy and to help this team win.”

He’s the second top pitching prospect to join the rotation since May.

Right-hander Lance McCullers, a 2012 first round pick, joined the Astros rotation last month after pitching with Velasquez in Corpus Christi.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-26

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, MLB debut) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-6, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-2) worked seven innings and gave up two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five. It was his 10th quality start of the season and he’s now gone six-plus innings in each of his last 24 starts. Keuchel is now 2-2 with a 2.30 ERA lifetime against Chicago, but 0-2 in two career starts at U.S. Cellular Field.

--SS Carlos Correa was the youngest shortstop since 2010 to record a hit and RBI in a big league debut on Monday. On Tuesday and hit two-run homer in the ninth. “He’s very impressive,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “Usually you’ll see some jitters or something. He’s not rushed. He’s a Major League player and he’s going to give people fits for a long time.”

--2B Jose Altuve still leads the AL All-Star balloting with 2,809,721 votes in third-round results announced this week. Altuve was 0-for-4 on Tuesday but was still batting .295 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Now in his fifth season, Altuve is a two-time Astros All-Star.

--LF Preston Tucker was back in the Houston starting lineup on Wednesday after a two-day break. He was battling .263 with two homers and nine RBIs in 25 games entering Tuesday. The Astros selected his younger brother, Kyle, with the fifth overall pick in Monday’s major league draft. “I think I was probably more excited than he was,” Preston Tucker told the Houston Chronicle. “I think he’s ready to see what the Astros have in store for him and I think he’s real excited.”

--RHP Vincent Velasquez makes his major league debut against White Sox in Wednesday’s series finale. Velasquez, 23, makes the leap from Double-A Corpus Christi, where he was 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts. “They always say it’s a goal to make it to the big leagues but the hardest part is maintaining your spot, to stay here,” he said. “That’s my whole goal, to stay healthy and to help this team win.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We certainly put some fight up at the end and we had opportunities before the end, too. But they got a big hit when they needed it, they tacked on when they only had a two-run lead. They completed a complete game.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker