Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Having returned home following a winless six-game road trip where they scored more than two runs only once, the Astros were due for a lineup shuffle. And Houston manager A.J. Hinch obliged, revamping his batting order to great results in a 10-0 win over Seattle.

Following a 16-game hiatus, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve returned to the leadoff spot and finished 1-for-2 with a run scored before departing with discomfort in his right hamstring. Right fielder George Springer, who hit .348/.427/.485 filling in for Altuve atop the order, returned to the 3-hole and doubled in a run in his first at-bat.

Hinch also tweaked the bottom of his lineup, dropping slumping first baseman Chris Carter to eighth and struggling catcher Jason Castro, who went 1-for-11 on the road trip, to ninth. Carter hit .125 on the road trip yet finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run while batting eighth for just the second time this season. Castro, in the ninth spot for the first time, homered to chase Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez in the fifth inning, and added a walk in his second plate appearance.

”We’ve got a good lineup that goes 1-9,“ Hinch said. ”I don’t think our guys honestly care what order I put them in. They respond accordingly.

“I think we started that in spring training. I told them it was going to be a mix and match and we were going to find the right combo, we were going to ride some hot hands, some hot orders and work in tandem. And the guys have responded.”

RECORD: 35-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 0-1, 2.08 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-2, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock made his first injury-rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday night, tossing two scoreless innings in a start at Midland. Peacock allowed two hits and issued one walk while recording two strikeouts on 37 pitches. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain on April 15.

--2B Jose Altuve departed in the first inning with discomfort in his right hamstring. After legging out an infield single in his first at-bat, Altuve attempted to beat out a second infield grounder during the Astros’ eight-run frame but came up limping on the play. He will be reevaluated but will not play on Saturday, and his status is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer posted the best start of this season, working eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. It marked his longest outing since he tossed a shutout as a rookie against the Mariners on Sept. 1, 2013. His five strikeouts are his most in a start since Sept. 12, 2014 against the Los Angeles Angels.

--SS Carlos Correa hit his first career home run at Minute Maid Park and now has two home runs in his first four career games. He is just the third player in club history to accomplish that feat, joining Glen Davis (1984) and Ken Caminiti (1987).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We lost a few in a row, seven to be exact, so it felt good to turn the page and get a win tonight, especially against King Felix.” -- LHP Brett Oberholtzer, after working eight scoreless innings in the Astros’ 10-0 victory over the Mariners and RHP Felix Hernandez.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 6. He made his first injury-rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11.

--2B Jose Altuve (right hamstring) departed in the first inning June 12. He will be reevaluated but will not play on June 13, and his status is day-to-day.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

