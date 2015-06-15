Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In the span of three starts this month, Houston Astros rookie right-hander Lance McCullers has experienced a wide array of scenarios on the mound.

He hurlied his first complete game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 3, and he was on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel five days later against the White Sox in Chicago.

On Sunday, McCullers was presented ample run support in a 13-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, a bounty that enabled him to labor through five hitless innings as he struggled with his command during a 90-pitch outing.

”That wasn’t the best we’ve seen of Lance and that’s a great sign when he can battle through his innings, gets through five scoreless, hitless,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”A few walks in there that he won’t be happy about, but if those are his bad days that’s a pretty good day.

McCullers used a pair of called third strikes on Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz to work about a leadoff walk in the fourth inning. That escape job followed some defensive mastery in his favor, with rookie shortstop Carlos Correa turning a splendid inning-ending double play in the third after outfielders George Springer and Jake Marisnick tracked down and caught a pair of hard-hit fly balls on the warning track in the second.

McCullers has showcased plus stuff during his first six starts of his career, but even with that arsenal he will need to learn how to thrive when everything isn’t just right. He took a step in that direction on Sunday, with the Astros scoring at will and his defense picking him up.

”All these are growing experiences for Lance,“ Hinch said. ”He’s learning that he’s going to have to win in different ways. He doesn’t have to be dominant every time, he doesn’t have to do it all himself. We made some great defensive plays behind him. But his stuff is good enough, even when he’s not perfect.

“To have him experience all this in his first go-around through the league, it’s a good sign for him. It’ll build a lot of confidence for him, a lot of character and he’ll continue to grow and mature understanding this league at a deeper level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-1, 3.05 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-2, 1.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers worked five hitless innings, issuing four walks while posting four strikeouts against Seattle. While lowering his ERA to 2.00, McCullers became the first Houston pitcher to work five hitless innings in a start since LHP Erik Bedard on July 20, 2013. At 21 years, 225 days, McCullers became the youngest pitcher to work five hitless innings in a start since RHP Phil Hughes (20 years, 311 days) did so on May 1, 2007, at Texas.

--3B Luis Valbuena hit his team-leading 14th home run, a two-run shot off Mariners RHP Danny Farquhar in the fourth inning. Valbuena leads the majors with five home runs against the Mariners this season and leads the club with 33 runs scored.

--RF George Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Springer is batting .464 (13-for-28) during his streak and is batting .380/.436/.520 this month.

--RHP Brad Peacock will arrive in Houston on Monday for a re-evaluation after experiencing a setback during his rehab start Thursday night for Double-A Corpus Christi. Peacock pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain April 15.

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) missed his second consecutive game and is day-to-day. He exited Friday’s game in the first inning. Before Sunday’s game, Altuve did some light running in the outfield.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just didn’t have my best stuff today, but I was fortunate enough to be able to battle for the guys and they had my back today.” -- RHP Lance McCullers, on pitching five hitless innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he will be re-evaluated June 15 in Houston.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker