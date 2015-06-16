Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros scouting director Mike Elias made clear to all that the club had its sights set on drafting Florida prep outfielder Kyle Tucker due to his prodigious talent and not necessarily because of his familial relationship with Houston outfielder Preston Tucker, his sibling.

That fact didn’t prevent both the club and the Tuckers from celebrating the union Monday, when Kyle Tucker received a reported $4 million signing bonus to join the franchise. Tucker, the fifth overall selection in the draft last week, will report to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League to begin his professional career.

”It was awesome,“ Kyle Tucker said of spending time with Preston. ”I got to hit with him a little bit and talk with some of the guys, get a little bit of a relationship with them. It was fun.

“Putting on a big league uniform is always something special. Hopefully in a few years I’ll have the opportunity (to play with his brother).”

The extended Tucker family was in tow Monday as the younger Tucker took batting practice with the Astros. Tucker was widely regarded as one of the top outfield prospects available, so his talent carried the day regarding the Astros’ decision to scout and draft him. However, the Astros often discuss makeup when evaluating prospects, and having a book on the elder Tucker aided the process here.

”Certainly our experience drafting his brother (in the seventh round in 2012), having him in the organization, knowing what kind of person he is, knowing the family that he comes from and having the same contacts at his high school program and the various summer programs ... that all helped,“ Elias said. ”But in terms of him just as a talent, if his last name was Smith or Johnson, we still would have taken him fifth in the country.

“It’s just icing on the cake that we have this connection and the comfort with his brother and his family.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 2-1, 3.38 ERA) at Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games by going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and three runs. It marked his second career multi-homer game (May 24, 2014, at Seattle) and his 14th multi-hit game this season. His 29 home runs in 137 career games are an Astros franchise record. Springer is batting .500 (16-for-32) with six extra-base hits during his hitting streak.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before surrendering a walk and a base hit in succession leading off the frame. He allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings to record his 11th quality start of the season, which matches Oakland RHP Sonny Gray for the most in the American League. Keuchel has pitched at least six innings in 25 consecutive starts, the longest such streak in the majors.

--SS Carlos Correa finished 3-for-4 and recorded his second career three-hit game. He has hit safely in six of his seven games and has reached base safely in all seven. With nine hits in his first seven games, Correa joins Jose Altuve and Jimmy Paredes, both of whom did so in 2011.

--RHP Samuel Deduno threw 15 pitches of live batting practice and experienced no complications from the right hip issue that arose after a Triple-A rehab start in late May. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower back strain May 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just trying to slow myself down, and I understand if I get something to hit, I have to hit it. For me, it’s all about getting on base and just getting to first for whoever is behind me because whoever is behind me can hit, too.” -- RF George Springer, who went 3-for-4 with two homers Monday in the Astros’ 6-3 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he was due to undergo an MRI exam in mid-June.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker