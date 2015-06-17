Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- George Springer was hitting at such a furious clip that his 1-for-5 performance Tuesday seemed pedestrian by comparison.

Even so, the Astros right fielder managed to extend his hitting streak to nine games despite striking out twice. He also scored for the 13th time in 21 games while batting atop the lineup, helping Houston beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5.

Batting Springer in the leadoff position continues to benefit the Astros. Entering Tuesday, Springer was hitting .372/.443/.577 batting leadoff, and he doubled his home run total in that spot in the order with a pair of long balls Monday night.

Manager A.J. Hinch reinserted second baseman Jose Altuve back into the leadoff spot last Friday night, but when Altuve was lost to injury for three games, Springer moved back to leadoff and kept on raking.

“I‘m not sure I will (move him),” Hinch said. “I like George in a lot of different roles and areas because I think he doesn’t changes his mindset or his approach. When he’s a leadoff guy, he’s a 3-hole guy hitting leadoff. When he hits third, you can call him a leadoff guy hitting third. I don’t think he cares where he hits. I know he’s very comfortable right now. I‘m comfortable with what I‘m seeing.”

Springer offers a splendid mix of power (24 extra-base hits), patience (36 walks) and speed (13 stolen bases), a potent blend atop any order. If he continues to provide all three with regularity, Hinch will stick with the status quo and make the best of Altuve hitting elsewhere.

“He’s in command of the strike zone,” Hinch said of Springer. “I think too many people view strikeouts as guys that don’t command the strike zone. He does as a hitter. He strikes out a little bit; he also walks a ton. He’s got a great eye, makes good decisions on what balls to swing at, what balls to take, even the borderline ones. I‘m not surprised at how comfortable he is in any spot in the order.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2-8, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Domingo Santana recorded his first career hit, an RBI single in the third inning, and he added his first career stolen base in the fifth. Santana was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to replace OF Colby Rasmus, who went on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother. Santana went 0-for-17 with 14 strikeouts during his first two stints with the Astros last season. He was batting .320 with 27 extra-base hits and 38 RBIs for Fresno this season.

--OF Colby Rasmus went on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother. Rasmus is hitting .300/.417/.500 with one homer and six RBIs in 11 games this month.

--2B Jose Altuve returned to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games with right hamstring discomfort. Altuve finished 1-for-4 with a walk and a run, and he drove in the first run of the game with a first-inning single. Altuve did not run fluidly, however, so his status for the resumption of the series in Colorado remains unknown.

--3B Luis Valbuena homered twice Tuesday, his second multi-homer game of the season and the third of his career. With 16 home runs, he matched his career high set last season with the Cubs. His 16 homers through 66 team games are the most for the Astros since Lance Berkman hit 19 in 2008.

--SS Carlos Correa finished 2-for-5 and has reached base safely in all eight games to open his career, tying a franchise record set by Jimmy Wynn in 1963 and matched by Enrique Hernandez last season. His 11 hits through his first eight games are second only to 3B Ken Caminiti, who recorded a dozen hits in 1987.

--3B Matt Dominguez, designated for assignment by the Astros on June 8, was claimed off waivers by the Brewers Tuesday. He had spent the entire season at Triple-A Fresno, where he was hitting .251/.289/.371 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 45 games. Dominguez was Houston’s regular third baseman from 2012-14, including 157 games during 2014 when he batted .215 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s hitting down at the bottom of the order (and) leads our team in home runs. That type of potent bat at the bottom, you can’t fall asleep at the bottom of our order or he’ll change a score.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, on 3B Luis Valbuena, who hit two home runs Tuesday in the Astros’ 8-5 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He was back in the lineup June 16, but he did not run fluidly.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he was due to undergo an MRI exam in mid-June.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus (bereavement list)

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker

OF Domingo Santana