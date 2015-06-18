Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Evan Gattis is a middle-of-the-order force for the Houston Astros. However, he is also the primary designated hitter, which left manager A.J. Hinch with a decision as the team came to Coors Field for two games where there would be no DH.

Hinch opted for defense over offense and left Hinch out of his lineup Wednesday, and the move worked. Houston still hit four home runs and beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4.

Gattis has hit cleanup 47 times, batted fifth five times and third in seven games. He had also served as the Astros’ DH in 59 of their first 66 games and arrived at Coors Field hitting .232 in 63 games with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.

”It’s difficult to take somebody who’s been in the middle part of our order nearly every game, and now he’s on the bench,“ Hinch said before the game Wednesday. ”With this ballpark, the size, the outfield dimensions, I feel like it was important to keep our regular outfield there. (Jake) Marisnick will be in center, (George) Springer in right and (Preston) Tucker.

“That doesn’t leave much room for Gattis. It’s only a short two-game set. I‘m likely not to play Gattis in the outfield tomorrow either and keep our outfield defense together. We’ll try to find the right at-bat for Gattis to contribute the most as a pinch hitter.”

Gattis pinch-hit to lead off the eighth. He topped a ball in front of the plate that bounced high and was caught barehanded by reliever Justin Miller, who threw Gattis out. The Astros challenged the play, but the call was upheld.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-3, 5.08 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-1, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve left the game Wednesday in the bottom of the third with right hamstring discomfort. He grounded out in the first and second innings. Altuve returned to action Tuesday after missing the previous three games with the same injury. Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday, “He didn’t look great yesterday. Today, I didn’t want to see anymore. We’ve got to be so cautious with him, especially here at the high altitude. I want to err on the side of caution with him. He’s not going to play tomorrow. He wasn’t going to play tomorrow anyway, but we can’t afford to mess around with Jose.”

Altuve said, “I feel the same. I didn’t make it worse. I didn’t re-injure it. (Hinch) didn’t like what he saw. He wanted me to be there when he’s sure that I‘m 100 percent, and that’s good.”

--SS Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and three RBIs. He has multiple hits in each of his past three games and has hit safely in eight of nine major league games since his call-up. He has reached base in all nine games, making him the third Astros player to do so. Enrique Hernandez reached base safely in his first 10 career games in 2014, and Jimmy Wynn reached base in his first 12 career games in 1963. Correa is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two doubles, three homers, seven RBIs and five runs.

--RF George Springer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and extended his season-high hitting streak to 10 games, one game short of his career-best streak from May 17-29, 2014. During his current streak, Springer is hitting .476 (20-for-42) with two homers and five RBIs.

--RHP Pat Neshek retired the two batters he faced in the seventh to end the inning after coming in with a runner on second base. He has not allowed a run in 19 of his past 20 outings and has not yielded a hit in six of his past seven. In 28 appearances this season, Neshek is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA, two walks and 22 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we’re on defense, we’re excited to get in there and get another at-bat. Everyone felt confident today. The past couple days, we’ve been swinging it well as well. We’re going to go at it tomorrow and try to do the same thing.” -- LF Preston Tucker, who hit one of Houston’s four homers Wednesday in the Astros’ 8-4 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He was back in the lineup June 16-17, but he left the June 17 game with renewed hamstring discomfort. He won’t play June 18.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he was due to undergo an MRI exam in mid-June.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus (bereavement list)

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker

OF Domingo Santana