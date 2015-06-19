Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch is being very careful with Jose Altuve, who is listed day-to-day with right hamstring discomfort.

The second baseman came out of Wednesday night’s game after the third inning and two at-bats, and he didn’t play Thursday as the Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 in the series finale at Coors Field.

Altuve returned to action Tuesday after missing three games due to hamstring soreness.

“He’s already gone through one round of treatments,” Hinch said. “He’ll go through another round of treatments. He doesn’t feel a lot of discomfort, which is an encouraging sign. I really don’t want to play him until we’re certain he can play with the pace of play that we’re accustomed to. We’ll be very careful with him.”

The reigning American League batting champion, Altuve is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, five homers, 28 RBIs and an AL-leading 17 stolen bases.

He said his hamstring is around 80 percent healthy or slightly better. Hinch wants Altuve to be 100 percent when he plays, and he isn’t certain Altuve will see action in Houston’s weekend series at Seattle.

“We’re being cautious,” Hinch said. “I‘m the one being the most cautious, because when you see your players on the field play a little guarded, whether they think they are or not, it’s my job to make the decision to be careful.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-28

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 3-1, 2.00 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 3-4, 3.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Colby Rasmus might return to the Astros on Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch said. Rasmus went on the bereavement list Tuesday due to the death of his grandmother. A player on the bereavement list must stay on it for at least three and no more than seven days.

--SS Carlos Correa went 1-for-4 with a walk and a career-high three stolen bases, giving him 15 hits overall, a franchise record for a player’s first 10 career games. He has hit safely in nine of 10 games, and he became the second-youngest player in the past 100 seasons with three stolen bases in game at 20 years, 269 days. The youngest was Rickey Henderson at 20 years, 241 days.

--RF George Springer went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 11 games. During the streak, Springer is batting .468 (22-for-47). He also had an 11-game hitting streak from May 17-29, 2014.

--RHP Colin McHugh pitched six innings, the final five scoreless after giving up Carlos Gonzalez’s three-run homer in the first. McHugh allowed a career-high-tying five walks -- he last did that June 8, 2014, at Minnesota. Only one of the five batters McHugh walked ended up scoring -- DJ LeMahieu on Gonzalez’s homer. “I kind of was able to find my four-seam fastball a little bit more up in the zone, just to be able to challenge guys a little bit better,” McHugh said. “But all day they got on base until the fifth. I think it was the first clean inning I had.”

--OF Domingo Santana hit his first career homer, a three-run shot while pinch-hitting in the eighth to give the Astros an 8-3 lead on their way to an 8-4 win over Colorado. The homer came on a 2-1 curveball from Scott Oberg. Santana said, “I was looking for a heater away. He hung me that curveball, and I saw it pretty good. I was telling myself, ‘Look for the pitch up.’ And I saw it up and I took a good swing at it.” Santana went 0-for-17 last year with the Astros in his first six games in the big leagues. Houston recalled him Tuesday when OF Colby Rasmus went on the bereavement list, and Santana was able to savor his first hit in the majors by going 1-for-3 that night. Now, he can relish trotting around the bases after hitting his first home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t even feel my footsteps. I feel like I was flying, and it was pretty emotional.” -- OF Domingo Santana, on circling the bases following his first career homer Thursday in the Astros’ 8-4 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He was back in the lineup June 16-17, but he left the June 17 game with renewed hamstring discomfort. He didn’t play June 18, and he might not return before June 22.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he was due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus (bereavement list)

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker

OF Domingo Santana