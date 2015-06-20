Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- What a difference a few days made for Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers on Friday night.

Facing the same Seattle team that couldn’t manage a hit off him over the first five innings of last Sunday’s 13-0 win, McCullers got roughed up for six hits and a season-high five runs -- three earned -- in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Mariners.

McCullers showed off a 97 mile-per-hour fastball and his trademark curve, but this time the Mariners were prepared. They got a few breaks to score two unearned runs off him in the first, then Seattle used five hits and a walk in the third and fifth innings to chase McCullers after 88 pitches. After reliever Will Harris induced a fifth-inning groundout that scored one of McCullers’s baserunners from third, the Astros were in a 5-1 hole from which they could not escape.

McCullers spent a few minutes getting a pep talk from pitching coach Brent Strom in the dugout after being pulled in the fifth.

Afterward, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said that the experience of having faced McCullers once before helped his Mariners.

“Anytime a pitcher faces you for the first time, he’s at an advantage,” McClendon said. “The second time around, you kind of know what to expect.”

Houston manager A.J. Hinch said McCullers was “pretty anxious out there tonight, compared to his normal nights,” and added that a strange first inning helped set the tone for the night.

McCullers, having gone through the roughest outing of his young career, was pretty succinct in his assessment.

“I felt really good out there, like I had pretty good stuff,” he said. “Just a really frustrating night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-2, 2.04 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 4-6, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve was not in the lineup Friday, marking the second day in a row that he’s been shelved because of his sore hamstring. Altuve is day-to-day, having come out of Wednesday’s game after three innings and not played Thursday.

--OF Colby Rasmus was activated from the bereavement list and was in the dugout for Friday’s game in Seattle. He came on to pinch hit in the ninth and accounted for the final out of the 5-2 loss.

--OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday because of a sore hamstring. Marisnick is hitting .245 this season with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

--RHP Lance McCullers, in his second consecutive start against Seattle, had a much rougher outing than he did during last Sunday’s 13-0 win. On Friday night, McCullers gave up six hits and five runs, three of which were earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He hadn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his previous six career starts.

--CF George Springer didn’t wait long to give the Astros a 1-0 lead Friday night. He sent the first pitch of the game over the leftfield fence for the first leadoff homer of his career. It also extended Springer’s career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to make his first start against Seattle of 2015 on Saturday after dominating the Mariners in four starts against them last season. Keuchel was 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA against Seattle last season, having limited Mariners hitters to a .198 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a really frustrating night.” -- Astros RHP Lance McCullers, after a loss to Seattle on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He was back in the lineup June 16-17, but he left the June 17 game with renewed hamstring discomfort. He didn’t play June 18-19, and he might not return before June 22.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he was due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF George Springer

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana