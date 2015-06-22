Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Astros’ young pitching rotation continues to learn on the fly, and Sunday afternoon served as another day in the classroom for 23-year-old right-hander Vince Velasquez.

In his third major-league start, Velasquez had to quell some early control problems and somehow made it through the outing while giving up only two hits and one run.

That was the good news. The bad news was that Velasquez couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning, having thrown 93 pitches over 3 1/3 innings before the Astros went to the bullpen.

Velasquez threw 43 pitches in the first inning alone, having issued three walks and given up an RBI single before striking out Seattle shortstop Brad Miller with the bases loaded to end that frame after nearly a half hour of struggles.

Velasquez didn’t factor into the decision in Houston’s 6-2 win over Seattle, but his performance was pretty telling about how ready he is to be a full-time starter at this level. He admitted afterward that nerves played a part in his shaky first inning, adding that he’ll learn from the experience.

“Just lack of focus,” he said. “I threw more pitches than usual. Hitters were fighting it off, and it gets to you. I’ve got to remain focused.”

If all goes according to plan, Velasquez will have plenty more chances. That he was able to learn from his mistakes and not be on the losing end came as valuable lessons for a prospect on the rise.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-1, 2.73 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-4, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve continues to rest his sore right hamstring. He sat out Sunday’s game, marking the fourth day in a row that the All-Star has been sidelined.

--RHP Vince Velasquez only lasted 3 1/3 innings in his third career start, even though he only gave up one run Sunday. Velasquez threw 93 pitches, 43 of which came during an erratic first inning, and was charged with two hits and four walks in his Safeco Field debut.

--CF Colby Rasmus has given Houston’s offense a boost since coming off the bereavement list. He had two more hits Sunday, including a seventh-inning homer that broke the game open. “It definitely feels good, whether it’s me or anyone on my team, to get a home run in that situation,” he said.

--LF Domingo Santana had a pretty non-descript plate appearance in Sunday’s fourth inning, but it was notable because he drew a walk -- the first base on balls the Astros had against Seattle starters all series. Before that walk, Houston had gone 17 innings, and 65 plate appearances, against the Mariners’ starting pitching without drawing a free pass in the series. For the sake of comparison, Seattle hitters walked 11 times against Houston’s starting pitchers in the series.

--RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with a leadoff single in the first. Springer hit a 3-2 pitch up the middle and came around to score Houston’s first run. He added another single in the fifth and a solo homer in the ninth and is now hitting .458 (27 of 59) during the streak -- the AL’s second-longest streak (Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis, 16 games).

--2B Marwin Gonzalez has filled in pretty admirably for Jose Altuve. He extended his hitting streak to seven games with a sixth-inning single Sunday and went 1-for-4 in the win.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer has been pretty solid since coming off his second stint on the disabled list earlier this month. He’s earned wins in each of his past two starts as Oberholtzer heads into his sixth start of the season Monday at Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a good win for us. We had to use a lot of bullpen.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after defeating the Mariners Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He was back in the lineup June 16-17, but he left the June 17 game with renewed hamstring discomfort. He didn’t play June 18-21.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he was due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF George Springer

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana