Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Houston Astros were happy to have their All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve back in the starting lineup Monday.

Altuve missed the previous four games and seven of nine because of a sore right hamstring as manager A.J. Hinch erred on the side of caution. Last year, Altuve led the majors with 225 hits and a .341 average.

“We had set out a little bit of a road map to get him in there,” Hinch said. “He was ready to play (Sunday), and an extra day turned into a perfect setup for (Monday). He was available the last couple of days. He was anxious to get an at-bat, and I almost used him a couple of different times. It’s nice to have his name back in the lineup.”

The Astros made it a little easier for Hinch to give Altuve some extra time to heal, considering his club won four of the seven games he missed since getting hurt June 12.

Altuve, who has started 40 games at leadoff and 20 games as the No. 2 hitter this year, got the start hitting in the No. 3 spot Monday because Hinch didn’t want to break up the dynamic duo of center fielder George Springer and shortstop Carlos Correa at the top of the lineup.

Altuve came up with a clutch hit in Monday’s game, a two-out, ground-rule double that drove in the tying run in the top of the eighth inning. The Los Angeles Angels scored in the bottom of the inning to pull out a 4-3 win.

“The thing I worry about the most coming off a layoff is strike-zone judgment, and he looked a little antsy early, trying to swing at a lot of pitcher’s pitches,” Hinch said. “But with the game on the line, I trust him as much as anybody to put a good at-bat together.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 7-3, 5.04 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 5-5, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh will start Tuesday against the Angels. McHugh beat the Rockies in his last start, giving up three runs in six innings. He is 2-2 with a 2.03 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

--CF George Springer went 0-for-4 Monday against the Angels, ending his career-best hitting streak at 14 games. Despite the hitless game, Springer leads the majors in batting during June at .388 (33-for-85).

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings Monday against the Angels. The only runs he allowed came on a fifth-inning home run by Angels 1B Albert Pujols, with Oberholtzer getting himself in trouble by issuing a two-out walk to CF Mike Trout before Pujols came to the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s as close to a defenseless play as there is. I can put my first baseman at the 45-foot line and let them steal second, but if they execute the play like that, that’s manufacturing a run, and they did.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on the eighth-inning bunt by Angels LF Daniel Robertson that gave Los Angeles a 4-3 win Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) left the June 12 game, and he did not play June 13-15. He was back in the lineup June 16-17, but he left the June 17 game with renewed hamstring discomfort. He didn’t play June 18-21, but he started June 22.

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he is due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana