Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Little by little, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is making his way across the American League. But it’s not taking him long to leave an impression.

Correa, 20 years old and the first overall selection by the Astros in the 2012 draft, is hitting .300 with four homers and 12 RBIs in his first 16 games since being called up June 8. He’s also playing stellar defense.

And it didn’t take long for Angels manager Mike Scioscia to impart a significant compliment.

“You can see the physical tools, there’s no doubt about that,” Scioscia said of the 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Puerto Rico. “He reminds me a lot of Mike (Trout) the way he carries himself at a young age. It looks like he has the confidence. ... He just looks like he has the presence and confidence. He’s going to be a really good player.”

Correa appreciated Scioscia’s comments.

“It means a lot,” Correa said. “Mike Trout is one of the greatest players in the game right now, and to be compared to a player that he sees every single day and he’s just seen me for two (now three) games, it means a lot. He’s been around a long time and knows a lot about baseball and hopefully I can get to meet him at some point. He’s a guy I’d like to talk to.”

Said Astros manager A.J. Hinch: “He’s not a secret anymore.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 5-4, 3.62 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-3, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Thursday’s game against the Yankees. Keuchel is coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up a season-high five runs in a loss to the Mariners. In his only career start against the Yankees, Keuchel gave up three runs in eight innings but got the loss.

--CF George Springer got most of the day off Wednesday after playing in every Astros game since May 12. He is hitless in his past nine at-bats since Monday, when his 14-game hitting streak ended. He entered the game in the ninth inning Wednesday as a pinch runner and immediately was picked off. He batted once in the game, striking out in the 11th inning.

--RHP Will Harris ranks second in the majors in opponents’ batting average (.097), allowing just 11 hits in 34 2/3 innings pitched. Left-handed batters are hitting only .074 (4-for-54) against him.

--RHP Lance McCullers got a no-decision Wednesday against the Angels after giving up one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six. The Angels’ only run against him came on a sacrifice fly by C Chris Iannetta in the fourth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had a little bit more at the end than we did. For that game to end on a seeing-eye base hit, looped over the infield, is a punch in the gut.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after falling to the Angels in 13 innings Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he is due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana