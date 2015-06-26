Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve looked the part of an offensive catalyst Thursday for the first time in a while.

After missing four consecutive games due to right hamstring discomfort, the Houston Astros second baseman started all three games of the road series against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week but went just 3-for-13.

His performance Thursday against the New York Yankees included all that the Astros expect from their All-Star, with Altuve recording two doubles and two stolen bases while scoring three runs in a 4-0 victory.

”He’s playing with a bounce in his step again,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”We missed him when he was out. I think he missed playing while he was out. That kind of boost is certainly going to be nice in the middle of our order. He’s a lot of the energy.

“(Outfielder) George (Springer) provides a lot of energy. (Rookie shortstop) Carlos (Correa) has created a buzz here. We got production out of the bottom of the order as well tonight. We have a complete lineup, but it feels incomplete when Jose’s not in there, and we felt that a few weeks ago. And tonight we felt the positive side of that energy.”

Altuve initially sustained the injury June 12 and labored for a couple games before being forced to the bench. His lack of burst on the basepaths was the most glaring omission from his game, but his speed was in full bloom against the Yankees. Suddenly, the Astros were whole.

“Tons,” Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis said when asked to describe how much the club missed Altuve. “He’s a big part of this team, no doubt.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-2, 4.95 ERA) at Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, 0-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Evan Gattis drove in a pair of runs, upping his team-leading RBI total to 45. The Astros improved to 18-6 when Gattis records an RBI, and his 15th multi-RBI game this season has him tied for second in the American League with Athletics C Stephen Vogt, behind Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (16).

--2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two steals and three runs. It marked his 24th multi-hit game of the season and the first multi-double and multi-steal game in the majors since Steve Pearce had one for the Orioles on July 3, 2014, against Texas. Altuve has two career multi-steal, multi-double games, tied for the most in club history with Cesar Cedeno and Derek Bell.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed his third career shutout and second this season, limiting the Yankees to six hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 12. Two of his career shutouts have come against the Yankees. He became the first pitcher to record 12 strikeouts in a shutout of the Yankees since Chris Carpenter did so for the Blue Jays on Sept. 4, 2001. Keuchel has worked at least six innings in a majors-best 27 consecutive starts.

--RHP Scott Feldman threw off a bullpen mound Thursday and he continues to progress following surgery May 29 to repair a torn right medial meniscus. Feldman has been on the disabled list since May 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told him, ‘Finish the game, I want to go home.’ I think the game should be over, and it was his game to finish.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, on his ninth-inning mound visit to chat with Dallas Keuchel. The lefty escaped a jam to complete a 4-0 shutout of the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he is due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana