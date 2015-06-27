Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Chris Carter had been mired in yet another slog when Houston manager A.J. Hinch provided the first glimpse of what lay ahead when he benched Carter for rest on Thursday.

On Friday, the other shoe dropped when the Astros recalled first baseman Jon Singleton from Triple-A Fresno. Singleton led the minors with 66 RBIs and slugged 17 home runs with a .940 OPS. And while Singleton certainly earned his promotion, the move was made in part because Carter was batting .198 over 72 games entering play on Friday.

While mentioning a desire to “change the shape of our roster a little bit,” Hinch spent more time praising Singleton as opposed to denigrating Carter, who is sure to lose at-bats with Singleton aboard.

“We feel like this was the right time,” Hinch said. “We needed another body to come up and give us a boost. Obviously everybody knows who plays first base. We’ve got Carter, who’s played there most of the year; (Evan) Gattis is the DH. It creates what we talked about in spring training with three guys for two spots.”

Singleton, a left-handed hitter, showcased what the Astros hoped upon his demotion during spring training, distributing the ball to all fields while being less pull oriented. His splits against lefties remained poor, but given how mightily the right-handed-hitting Carter has struggled, creating a platoon between the two represents a viable option.

”It’s something that I’ll have to navigate through every day and communicate with the players and figure out how our best lineup can be,“ Hinch said of dividing playing time. ”If there are too many good choices, that’s fine. I understand that somebody is going to be on the bench that’s not happy with it, but so be it.

“It’s not challenging when they’re playing well. The whole idea is to have too many options, not too few. Obviously these guys get to this level because they complete, they love to play. They want it so badly and I‘m not going to take that away from them. I don’t begrudge them at all for wanting to play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-3, 3.17 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-1, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Qualls landed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to June 25) with a pinched nerve in his neck. Qualls is 1-4 with a 5.11 ERA and four saves in 29 appearances, including 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA this month.

--1B Jon Singleton was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he hit .280/.387/.553 with 17 home runs in 70 games. His 66 RBIs are tied for the most in the minors along with Class A Lancaster 1B A.J. Reed. Singleton hit .168/.285/.335 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games as a rookie last season, striking out 134 times in 362 plate appearances.

--RHP Vince Velasquez posted the longest outing of his career, working 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. He became the 10th pitcher all time to record a no-decision in each of his first four career starts.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his 15th infield hit of the season, which ranks third in the American League. Since making his debut in 2012, Altuve ranks tied for fourth in the majors in infield hits. He joined Reds CF Billy Hamilton by recording a stolen base in a third consecutive game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m heading in the right direction now. I‘m getting my feet wet a little bit, going more than five is something I was really impressed with. It’s just moving on forward from here.” -- RHP Vince Velasquez, who allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) landed on the 15-day disabled list June 26, retroactive to June 25.

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he is due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25. He is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

1B Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana