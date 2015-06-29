Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In the fifth inning on Saturday, Astros rookie shortstop Carlos Correa produced a sequence of exceptional plays that just might define what is shaping up to be a spectacularly memorable debut season.

Not only did Correa make all three outs defensively, each in dynamic fashion, he later bashed an opposite-field, two-run home run off Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to slice what had been a six-run deficit to 6-5. Correa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, has excelled since making his debut on June 8, but the fifth inning Saturday compressed his abundant talent into one tidy window for display.

”He’s a great-looking player when you watch him play the game,“ Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ”There doesn’t seem to be anything that he can’t do: He hits for average, he’s hit for power, he’s shown power the other way, his defense has been outstanding, his arm is very strong, he runs the bases.

“Sometimes you look at kids that are 20 years old and you say they’re not supposed to be this good this early, but obviously he’s a very good player.”

Correa, 20, was at it again on Sunday, recording two doubles while scoring twice in the Astros’ 3-1 win. With each highlight-reel play he confirms his status as one of baseball’s budding stars. His splendid defense and .314/.337/.593 slash line offer promise of greatness down the road.

“I‘m glad he’s on our team and he’s really doing some special things that are either helping us stay in games or win games,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I appreciate his talent. Having been around this league, it’s a unique set of skills and tools and charisma.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Joe Blanton, 2-0, 1.73 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 3-2, 2.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman will throw a simulated game on Tuesday or Wednesday and is likely to be sent on a rehab assignment depending upon the results. Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 27 following surgery on his torn right medial meniscus.

--RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi. Feliz made one appearance with the team earlier this season, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout in one inning of work against the White Sox on May 31. He provides depth for a staff down one starter following the demotion of LHP Brett Oberholtzer to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday night.

--RHP Collin McHugh worked eight innings for a second consecutive start, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. McHugh has posted consecutive starts of eight innings for the first time in his career and is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA over his last three appearances.

--SS Carlos Correa hit two doubles on Sunday and became the first shortstop since 1914 to record nine doubles in his first 20 career games. Correa also joined Rusty Staub (1963), Jeff Bagwell (1991) and George Springer (2014) as the only players in club history to reach base safely in 18 of their first 20 games in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was fantastic, as dominant as we could ask him to be. Had every pitch working, had his command. Had his high cutter, had his fastball, his breaking ball early was good, (and) the emotion at the end to finish in the eighth inning were all really good signs for him and something that was a great boost to our team and a tremendous pitching performance.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, of RHP Collin McHugh, who allowed one run on two hits in Houston’s win over the Yankees Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and will throw a simulated game on June 30 or July 1. He is likely to be sent on a rehab assignment depending upon the results.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) landed on the 15-day disabled list June 26, retroactive to June 25.

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he is due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

1B Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana