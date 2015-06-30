Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Perhaps the clearest sign of developing maturity on the part of Astros right fielder Domingo Santana came on Monday night in his first plate appearance in the second inning against the Royals.

Santana, who infamously struck out in 14 of his 18 plate appearances with the Astros last season, worked a bases-loaded walk to spearhead the Astros’ 6-1 victory, a display of patience that ran contrary to his harried at-bats in 2014. Santana added an RBI single in the third inning and finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

“Just trying to be confident,” Santana said, reflecting on his change of approach. “Trying to be positive all the time at the plate. And just go out there and try to have fun. Not try to do too much.”

Given the Astros’ glut of outfielders, playing time is sporadic. However, Santana has offered a steady hand at the plate and in the field, posting a .250/.314/.500 line with two homers and eight RBIs in 11 games. Most apparent is the comfort with which Santana carries himself in the clubhouse and on the field, proof that his struggles last year weren’t for naught.

”His maturity has been great,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”I think his pace of play has been very under control where he’s not wowed by the big leagues. He’s nice and balanced when he takes pitches and he’s come up with some nice hits.

“That stint last year where he gets a little bit of the newness of the big leagues out of the way (helped). (Santana) has a full spring training with us this year, he comes up and he’s just asked to provide a roll. He’s responded very favorably.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-3, 5.44 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 9-3, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jake Marisnick completed agility drills and continues to progress in dealing with a left hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on June 19. Marisnick will continue to participate in baseball activities and is on target to be sent out for a rehab assignment.

--RHP Lance McCullers earned his fourth win of the season, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings. His 58 strikeouts are the second most by an Astros pitcher through their first nine career games, behind Tom Griffin (60 in 1969). McCullers closed June with a 2.11 ERA in six starts, the lowest ERA in June by a rookie since Darryl Kile posted a 1.80 ERA in 1991.

--2B Jose Altuve smacked a solo home run leading off the third inning, tying his career high for homers with his seventh. Altuve also hit seven home runs in 2012 and 2014. He has hit safely in all eight games since returning to the lineup after missing four consecutive games with right hamstring discomfort. Altuve is batting .333 with two homers during that streak.

--1B Chris Carter belted a solo home run in the fifth inning, his 99th career home run and 80th with the Astros since the start of the 2013 season. Carter, whose blast to center field carried 421 feet, has hit two home runs on this homestand, the first coming against the Yankees on June 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The discipline tonight was excellent. We didn’t swing out of the zone too much, specifically early. You always ask your guys to take whatever they give you and he (Joe Blanton) was nibbling on the plate or just off the plate and we just continued to take our base, take our base.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Houston defeated Kansas City Monday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He completed agility drills June 29 and will continue to participate in baseball activities. He is on target to be sent out for a rehab assignment.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and will throw a simulated game June 30 or July 1. He is likely to be sent on a rehab assignment depending upon the results.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game, and he is due to be re-examined during the week of June 22-28.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Vincent Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana