Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- The Astros officially announced the signing of Georgia prep outfielder Daz Cameron on Tuesday, the 37th overall pick in the first-year player draft.

Cameron, son of three-time Gold Glove winner Mike Cameron, was a consensus top-10 prospect entering the draft but sank due to signability concerns. But like they did in 2012, when they signed top overall selection Carlos Correa to a bonus well under slot, the Astros effectively manipulated their signing bonus allotment to ink a prospect haul most industry insiders consider the best of the 2015 draft class.

When the Astros signed Correa for $4.8 million three summers ago, $2.4 million below his slot value, it allowed them to sign prep standouts Lance McCullers and Rio Ruiz for $2.5 million and $1.85 million respectively, totals well above their assigned slot values of $1.26 million and $360,200. Both Correa and McCullers were called up this season and are contributing to the first-place Astros.

“It’s a difficult strategy to execute because you want to be careful not to trade off too much with the first pick,” said Astros scouting director Mike Elias. “In 2012 when we did it with Correa, we felt this was a guy who might actually really be the best player in the draft, and to be able to get him at the value we got him at and be able to sign a couple other players with that money was icing on the cake, a bonus, but also a sense that if things don’t play out that way or as well at least you’ve got some other players on top of it, too.”

By signing second overall pick Alex Bregman and fifth overall selection Kyle Tucker under slot (by a combined savings of $1.71 million), the Astros set aside enough money to sign Cameron for $4 million, well over his slot value. By manipulating their bonus pool so expertly, the Astros still have enough to perhaps offer a pick outside the 10th round (notably prep pitchers Patrick Sandoval and Cole Sands) a bonus significantly above slot, further strengthening an already banner crop.

“In terms of maximizing our resources and our output on the day of the draft sitting there and looking at the class on paper, it’s far beyond my expectations for that day,” Elias said. “If this is our last year having an extremely large bonus pool like we’ve had the last four years, this was certainly the way to end that part of our process.”

RECORD: 46-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-4, 3.18 ERA) at Astros (RHP Vince Velasquez, 0-0, 3.72 ERA)

--RHP Scott Feldman threw a three-inning simulated game against OF Jake Marisnick and 1B Jon Singleton and is prepared to depart for a rehab assignment. Feldman will throw a bullpen session later this week before pitching with an affiliate sometime this weekend. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 27 following right knee surgery.

--OF Jake Marisnick will began a rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Fresno in El Paso. Marisnick had been on the 15-day disabled list since June 19 with a left hamstring strain.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel worked eight shutout innings and became the first Astros pitcher to record 10 wins prior to the All-Star Game since RHP Roy Oswalt went 12-7 in 2005. Keuchel extended his scoreless innings streak to 18 innings and has worked at least six innings in 28 consecutive starts, the longest such streak in the majors.

--CF George Springer smacked his 13th home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot off Royals LHP Danny Duffy. It marked his 33rd career home run, becoming just the 14th player since 2000 with as many home runs in his first 152 career games. Springer also recorded his 42nd walk, which ranks fourth in the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to get as many ground balls as possible, keep their job easier, keep them fresh. I have some pretty fresh legs, so hopefully I can keep that up.” -- LHP Dallas Keuchel, who became the first Astros pitcher to record 10 wins this season, of his infielders.

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He completed agility drills June 29 and will continue to participate in baseball activities. He will begin a rehab assignment July 1 with Triple-A Fresno in El Paso.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a three-inning simulated game against OF Jake Marisnick and 1B Jon Singleton June 30. He’s prepared to depart for a rehab assignment. Feldman will throw a bullpen session the first week of July before pitching with an affiliate.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Vincent Velasquez

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Michael Feliz

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

LF Preston Tucker

CF Colby Rasmus

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Domingo Santana