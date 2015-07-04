Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Phenom shortstop Carlos Correa continues to do special things.

And the Houston Astros keep winning.

“This kid is uniquely gifted,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after Correa’s offensive and defensive work helped the first-place Astros to their fifth straight win, a wild 12-8, 10-inning victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

“He rises to the moment,” Hinch said. “He loves playing and he’s playing with a real calm heartbeat and we’ve seen it since Day 1 -- his debut in Chicago he had a real calm heartbeat.”

Correa, the American League rookie of the month for June, his first month in the major leagues, had an infield hit in the fourth inning, ripped a go-ahead solo homer -- his sixth home run in 23 big league games -- in the eighth and broke an 8-8 tie with an RBI single in the 10th. He also made a nifty fielding play to keep the Red Sox from going ahead in the seventh.

He has 17 RBIs and is hitting .300 as a major leaguer -- and is playing for a team that has a five-game lead in the AL West.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience,” he said. “It’s been great so far to be able to play with this team -- great team, great teammates.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-34

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 9-3, 4.51 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 6-6, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Carlos Correa continued his productive big league debut Friday night, with three hits, including a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and then a go-ahead RBI single in a four-run 10th. He is batting .300 with six homers and 17 RBIs in his 23-game major league career.

--2B Jose Altuve provided a scare for his team when he was hit by a pitch to start the 10th inning. The Astros lost center fielder George Springer to a broken wrist from a hit by pitch on Wednesday, but this pitch hit muscle and not bone. Altuve had three hits, a two-run single and two runs scored in the victory and is 17-for-43 with seven RBIs and 12 runs scored during an 11-game hitting streak.

--DH Jon Singleton collected his first three major league RBIs of the season in Friday’s win. He went just 1-for-6 but also led a double steal that produced the final run of the four-run 10th.

--RHP Dan Straily, making his first major league appearance of the season after going 6-6 in Triple-A, was given a 5-2 lead thanks to a five-run fourth inning but could make it through five. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) and striking out seven in the no-decision.

--RHP Collin McHugh takes a three-game winning streak to the mound and seeks his 10th win of the season when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series in Boston on Saturday. McHugh, 9-3 after beating the Yankees in his last start, is 1-0 in one strong career start against the Red Sox.

--RHP Scott Feldman, on the disabled list with a torn meniscus, will make the first of at least two rehab starts at Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday.

--OF Colby Rasmus, out since June 26 with a skin infection, was hopeful for a return to the lineup this weekend at Fenway Park.

--OF Jake Marisnick, on the DL with a hamstring strain, was to be re-evaluated to see if he returns during the series in Boston or after the Astros move on to Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an historic ballpark, a hundred years, more than a hundred years built and I was joking about hitting a home run over the Green Monster and I was able to hit one today. It was an unbelievable experience and we got the win so it was a great day.” -- Astros SS Carlos Correa, after he had a solo homer in the eighth and an RBI single in the 10th in Friday’s win over Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He completed agility drills June 29. He began a rehab assignment July 1 with Triple-A Fresno. He was to be re-evaluated July 3 to determine when he can return.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a three-inning simulated game June 30. He will make the first of at least two rehab starts at Double-A Corpus Christi July 5.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--OF Colby Rasmus (skin infection) has been out since June 26 and might return to the lineup July 4 or 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Vincent Velasquez

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Domingo Santana

RF Preston Tucker

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Alex Presley