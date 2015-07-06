Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- A.J. Hinch knew his team let one get away on Sunday.

“We had every opportunity and we had the lead so it’s disappointing to lose that game,” the Houston Astros manager said after his team dropped a 5-4 decision to the Boston Red Sox.

Friday night, Houston scratched and clawed its way to a 12-8, 10-inning victory. Saturday, the Astros fell before a Clay Buchholz complete game. Sunday, they didn’t execute all that well but still had a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh.

Boston’s Hanley Ramirez’s one-handed two-run homer gave the Red Sox the series.

“We fought hard. I thought our guys hung in there on a difficult day,” Hinch said. “Really, all three games were pretty hard fought, and they had a big win yesterday.”

Down 3-1 after six, the Astros got back-to-back homers from super rookie Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis to take the lead.

A win would have been huge. The loss dropped the first-place Astros to 48-36, still far better than anyone thought this young would be at this stage of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-3, 2.03 ERA) at Indians (Carlos Carrasco (10-6, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers battled through five innings of one-run ball at Fenway Park on Sunday. His final inning saw the Red Sox place runners on second and third with nobody out, but the rookie pitched out of the jam to keep the game tied 1-1. He allowed seven hits and 10 baserunners, both highs for his brief major league career, and his ERA dropped from 2.19 to 2.16 with his third straight one-run start. “It wasn’t his best day, and he still got through five with one run,” said manager A.J. Hinch.

--2B Marwin Gonzalez, playing with Jose Altuve getting a day as the DH, delivered singles his first two times up and made a nifty play to keep the game tied in the fifth inning. Going to his right, he gloved a sharp grounder off the bat of Xander Bogaerts and threw home to get Ryan Hanigan, with the help of C Jason Castro catching the short-hop throw and making the tag.

--OF Jake Marisnick, on the DL with a hamstring strain, was activated and in center field Sunday. In his first at-bat Sunday, he tried a drag bunt with runners at second and third and two outs in the second inning and the ball hit him for an out. In the bottom of the inning, he threw Hanley Ramirez out at third base as Ramirez tried to go first to third on a single -- the throw coming in on a fly. He then singled home a run in the fourth and, in the sixth, he saved two runs with an outstanding catch of a Brock Holt drive in left-center that was followed by him running into the scoreboard at Fenway Park.

--2B Jose Altuve, getting a day as the DH, extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games (one shy of his career high) with a seventh-inning single. He then swiped his 24th base of the season, tops in the American League.

--SS Carlos Correa had three hits, including a two-run game-tying home run in the seventh innings. The homer made up for his previous inning, when his throwing error, his second error of the series and only his third in 25 major league games, led to two unearned Red Sox runs that snapped a 1-1 tie. He has seven homers and 19 RBIs and has already posted six three-hit games.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel continues his Cy Young Award-worthy (to this point) season when he faces the Indians in the opener of a four-game series in Cleveland on Monday night. Keuchel is 10-3 on the year and hasn’t allowed a run in either of his last two starts, his scoreless-inning streak at 17. He has gone at least six innings in 28 straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Houston pitcher since Brett Myers had 32 in a row in 2009 and 2010. He beat the Indians on Opening Day and is 2-0 lifetime against Cleveland, the team he beat for his first major league win on June 23, 2012.

--RHP Scott Feldman, on the disabled list with a torn meniscus, was to make his first rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi at Springfield Sunday night. He is expected to make two rehab starts.

--OF Domingo Santana was sent to Triple-A to make room for Jake Marisnick. Santana is hitting .256 with two homers and eight RBIs in 39 at-bats with the big league club.

--RHP Chad Qualls, on the DL since June 25 with a pinched nerve in his neck, threw a bullpen session in Boston and is closing in on a rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We get beat on a front-foot, one-handed home run or a one-arm home run, so it’s a tough day.” - Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on a two-run home run by Hanley Ramirez that led to Boston’s 5-4 victory on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--OF Jake Marisnick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He completed agility drills June 29. He began a rehab assignment July 1 with Triple-A Fresno. He was activated and played July 5.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a three-inning simulated game June 30. He was scheduled to make the first of two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He threw a bullpen session July 5, and was expected to begin a rehab assignment soon after that.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--OF Colby Rasmus (skin infection) has been out since June 26 and might return to the lineup July 4 or 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Vincent Velasquez

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

RF Preston Tucker

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Alex Presley

OF Jake Marisnick