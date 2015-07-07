Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Dallas Keuchel is the ace of American League West-leading Houston Astros this season, and that fact was acknowledged by the selection of Keuchel to the American League All-Star team Monday.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the left-hander of his first career All-Star selection prior to Keuchel’s 9-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

“I told Dallas before the game and I told the rest of the team after the game,” Hinch said. “The team was very excited. It’s very well deserved.”

The win over Cleveland wasn’t Keuchel at his best, but he was good enough to become the first 11-game winner in the American League.

Asked if he thought Keuchel should be the American League starter in the All-Star game, Hinch said, “I think he’s stating his own case. There are multiple guys out there who are quality starters, but I don’t think anyone has been better than Dallas. He has been at the center of everything we’ve done.”

Keuchel had his streak of 19 consecutive shutout innings snapped when Cleveland scored a run in the third inning. He wound up allowing three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings.

Keuchel pitched at least six innings for the 29th consecutive start, the longest active streak in the majors.

The 27-year-old said the biggest thrill for him was that he was voted onto the All-Star team by the players.

“For your peers to vote you on, that made it very special,” he said.

Asked about getting the start for the AL team next Tuesday in Cincinnati, Keuchel said, “I’d like to, but it’s nothing I‘m going to fret over. There are a lot of guys out there with nastier stuff than me. I‘m just happy to be at the game.”

Houston’s only other All-Star is second baseman Jose Altuve, who will start for the AL squad.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, 0-0, 4.21 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-9, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel was voted onto the American League All-Star team by the players. “For your peers to vote you on, that made it very special,” he said. Keuchel (11-3) became the first 11-game winner in the American League this season when he limited the Indians to three runs in six innings Monday.

--2B Jose Altuve was voted by the fans onto the American League All-Star team as the starter. He is the first Houston player voted into the game as a starter since Lance Berkman in 2008. Altuve was 2-for-4 Monday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, matching his career high set last year.

--DH Evan Gattis had an RBI single in the Astros’ four-run first inning. Gattis has 51 RBIs on the season, and his 49 RBIs since April 26 are the most in the American League during that span.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in neck) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Qualls has been sidelined since June 25.

--RHP Vince Velasquez, who will start Tuesday against Cleveland, has five no-decisions in his first five big league starts. That ties the major league record. It has also been done by RHP Hideo Nomo (1995), RHP Marc Valdes (1995-1996) and RHP Chris Brock (1997).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swung the bats extremely well. We got big nights from multiple guys.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 9-4 win over the Indians on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a simulated game June 30. He made the first of two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He threw a bullpen session July 5. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Vincent Velasquez

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF Alex Presley