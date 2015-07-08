Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Houston Astros got a well-pitched game from Vince Velasquez, but still lost 2-0 to Cleveland on Tuesday night. Following the game, Houston manager A.J. Hinch announced a couple tweaks to the Astros’ pitching staff for the final week prior to the all-star break.

Velasquez will be optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi so that he can pitch a couple side sessions and stay sharp through the all-star break. Hinch said the Astros have been happy with his work in the six starts he made for the team, even though he got no decision in five of the six starts.

Meanwhile, Brett Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Oberholtzer has made two separate trips onto the disabled list this season due to a blister on his left index finger.

When not on the DL, Oberholtzer was 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in seven starts with the Astros and 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in four starts with Fresno. He could get a start for the Astros sometime before the All-Star break.

Two other pitchers still on the DL are progressing with their rehabs. Chad Qualls, who has been on the DL since June 25 due to a pinched nerve in his neck, began a rehab assignment at Corpus Christi on Tuesday and pitched one hitless and scoreless inning. Scott Feldman made his first rehab start on July 5 at Corpus Christi, pitching three innings and giving up two earned runs. Feldman has been on the DL since May 27 following right knee surgery.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Dan Straily, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 7-5, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-4, snapping his career-high 14-game hitting streak. The streak also matched George Springer’s 14-game streak in June as the longest hitting streak by an Astros player this season.

--INF Luis Valbuena did not play in the first two games of the series in Cleveland due to a sprained right big toe. Valbuena, who leads the Astros with 19 home runs, could see action in the last two games of the series with the Indians, according to Manager A.J. Hinch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a well-pitched game on both sides. We put up some really good at-bats against a really good pitcher and had nothing to show for it. We had a hard time getting anything started against (Corey) Kluber.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Luis Valbuena (sprained right big toe) did not play July 6-7. He is day-to-day.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a simulated game June 30. He made the first of two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He threw a bullpen session July 5. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF Alex Presley