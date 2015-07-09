Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The All-Star break isn’t here yet, but the Astros are already thinking about it and lining up their pitching for when they come out of the break. Prior to the Astros’ 4-2 loss to the Indians Wednesday night, manager A.J. Hinch announced that the team would be shuffling its rotation going into the break.

Brett Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start the final game of the four-game series with the Indians Thursday in Cleveland. That start was originally supposed to go to Collin McHugh. But McHugh’s start has been pushed back to Friday in Tampa Bay.

Saturday in Tampa Bay, Dallas Keuchel will make his normal start in the rotation. Rookie right-hander Lance McCullers will start the final game before the break, Sunday in Tampa Bay. McCullers will have six days between starts, his last one having come on July 5 against Boston.

Coming out of the break, it’s expected that Vince Velasquez will be recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi. He was optioned to Corpus Christi following his start Tuesday in Cleveland when he took the loss, but pitched well, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The reason for the tweaking of the rotation is that Hinch wants to give the team’s young starting pitchers as much rest as possible. The All-Star break offers a natural break for everyone. The Astros will get four full days off for the All-Star break. Their first game coming out of the break will be Friday, July 17 when they host Texas in the first game of a six-game homestand.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-1, 4.32 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 1-1, 0.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and will start Thursday vs. Cleveland. Oberholtzer will replace RHP Collin McHugh, who was the scheduled starter for Thursday, but will start Friday in Tampa Bay instead.

--RHP Vince Velasquez, optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi after his start Tuesday in Cleveland, is expected to be recalled to rejoin the major league rotation following the All-Star break.

--RHP Chad Qualls, in a rehab appearance at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, threw nine pitches in a scoreless inning. Qualls will pitch again on Thursday for Corpus Christi. Qualls has been on the DL since June 25 with a pinched nerve in his neck.

--DH Evan Gattis’ two-run home run accounted for all the Astros’ runs in their 4-2 loss to Cleveland. The homer extended Gattis’ hitting streak to nine games, tying his season high. He is hitting .371 during his hitting streak (13-for-35), and, in the first three games of the Cleveland series, he is 5-for-12 (.417) with a home run and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re facing some good pitching in this series. I felt we had (RHP Trevor) Bauer on the ropes early but we couldn’t chase him.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He threw a bullpen session July 5. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7. He will make his second rehab appearance for Corpus Christi on July 9.

--INF Luis Valbuena (sprained right big toe) did not play July 6-8. He is day-to-day.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a simulated game June 30. He made the first of two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF Alex Presley