Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The second leg of the Houston Astros three-city road trip was even worse than the first. After losing two of three games in Boston to start the trip, the Astros moved on to Cleveland, where they lost three of four.

Losing the last three games of their series to the Indians was particularly frustrating to the Astros, who got good pitching in all three games, but lost all three. Astros pitchers only allowed nine runs in the three games, but Astros hitters only scored three runs in those three games.

Houston’s three losses in Cleveland were by the scores of 2-0, 4-2, and, on Thursday, 3-1.

“Their pitching handed it to us in this series. They really held us down,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

The Indians pitchers are apparently not a good matchup for Houston’s hitters. In the season-opening three-game series between the two teams in Houston from April 6-9, the Astros only scored three runs total in losing two of the three games.

The Astros did score nine runs in the first game of the four-game series in Cleveland that ended Thursday. But in their other six games against Indians pitchers this year the Astros have scored a total of just six runs.

The good news for the Astros is that their season series with Cleveland ended with that 3-1 loss Thursday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 9-4, 4.54 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 7-3, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh will start Friday’s game at Tampa Bay. Since Aug. 1, 2014, McHugh is tied with Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole for the major league lead in wins. Since that date McHugh is 16-4 with a 3.49 ERA.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer was charged with three runs and didn’t record an out in the sixth inning Thursday in his 3-1 loss to Cleveland. But in his five innings before that Oberholtzer held the Indians scoreless on four hits. “I thought O.B. did a good job,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “He was very sharp early.”

--C Hank Conger accounted for the Astros’ only run Thursday. Conger belted a solo home run in the third inning off RHP Cody Anderson. Against right-handed pitchers this year Conger is hitting .333 (14-for-42), with three home runs and seven RBIs.

--SS Carlos Correa singled in the fourth inning Thursday. That snapped his 0-for-14 hitless streak. In the four-game series in Cleveland Correa was 1-for-16.

--3B Luis Valbuena was back in the lineup Thursday. He missed the first three games of the Cleveland series with a sprained right big toe.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their pitching handed it to us in this series. They really held us down.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He threw a bullpen session July 5. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7. He made his second rehab appearance for Corpus Christi on July 9.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a simulated game June 30. He made the first of two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF Alex Presley