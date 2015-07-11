Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With four runs scored in a four-game losing streak, the Houston Astros have gotten into an offensive slump in a 2-6 road trip, their lead in the American League West down to a single game after Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s tough. The runs and hits are hard to come by for us right now, and everybody sees it and we know it,” manager A.J. Hinch said, after his team totaled five hits, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Outfielder Colby Rasmus’ solo home run was the only scoring in Friday’s loss, with Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez stifling the offense until Tampa Bay could find its own scoring in the sixth inning.

“(We‘re) maybe pressing a little bit. The balls aren’t falling our way,” Rasmus said after the loss. “Just one of those times when you just have to keep pushing and come back tomorrow and try to win.”

The Astros are batting just .169 as a team in their four-game losing streak, and they’ve scored two or fewer runs four games in a row for the first time in more than a year, since June 2014. Houston isn’t a team built for pitchers’ duels, with a 7-35 record now when scoring three runs or less; they’re 42-5 when scoring four or more.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-40

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 11-3, 2.14 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-5, 2.47 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh lost consecutive decisions for the first time in nearly a year. He pitched well for five innings, holding the Rays to one hit, but gave up two runs in the sixth and a solo home run in the seventh. It’s a quality start, but drops him to 9-5 on the season.

--OF Colby Rasmus brought in the Astros’ only run of the game with a solo home run in the second, his 11th of the season. He also struck out once on a night where few things clicked offensively for Houston.

--1B Chris Carter went 0-for-2 with a walk, his season average dropping to .189 on the season. The Astros lead the majors in home runs, but need a more consistent bat from someone seventh in the batting order.

--RF Preston Tucker, who played at Tampa’s Plant High, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in a homecoming game of sorts, with a strong turnout of friends and family on hand to see him play.

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) was activated from the disabled list July 10. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer was optioned to Triple-A Fresno Friday after the club activated RHP Chad Qualls from the disabled list. Oberholtzer was charged with three runs and didn’t record an out in the sixth inning Thursday in his 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Oberholtzer is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA in his starts for the Astros this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It can be a cruel league sometimes when you’re having a tough time scoring.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He threw a bullpen session July 5. He made rehab appearances for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7 and July 9. He was activated from the disabled list July 10.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a simulated game June 30. He made the first of two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF Alex Presley