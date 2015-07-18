Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Part of what makes Astros rookie shortstop Carlos Correa such an exciting prospect is his ability to positively impact the game in multiple facets, with Friday night against the Texas Rangers serving as another prime example.

Correa finished 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Astros’ 3-2 win, but his work defensively resonated. He played a key role in the third inning, duping Texas left fielder Delino DeShields by pretending to field a throw at second base as DeShields slid into the bag unaware that a fly ball had been hit to right. DeShields was subsequently doubled off at first.

“Uh, well I don’t want to say that,” Correa said when asked if he pulled one over on DeShields. “I don’t know what happened there. We just turned a double play. So that’s the key, we turned a double play.”

Correa recorded the assist to end the game, knocking down a scorching line drive from Prince Fielder before calmly firing a throw to first base with the tying run on base.

“I can’t even tell you how that play happened so fast,” Correa said. “Just a line drive hit right at me, I tried to block it. It was not going to happen because it was hard hit. So I just tried to put my glove up and he was able to keep it close and get the out at first.”

Correa has rightfully earned praise for his .810 OPS, but his savvy baserunning and splendid defense round out his profile. That he plays with such an even keel at 20 years old merely bolsters his standing.

“Composure and Carlos is never a problem,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “In the box, on the bases (or) playing defense. Carlos is as cool as they come when it comes to competing in the big leagues.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-4, 4.77 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-4, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jed Lowrie is close to departing for a rehab assignment following a series of team workouts. Lowrie landed on the 15-day disabled list on April 28 with a right thumb ligament tear and is batting .300/.432/.567 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over 18 games.

--1B Chris Carter departed in the top of the second inning after turning his right ankle attempting to field an errant throw from 2B Jose Altuve. Carter is riding an 0-for-20 skid and finished 1-for-24 (.042) on the Astros’ 10-game road trip just prior to the All-Star Game break. Jon Singleton replaced Carter defensively and in the six-hole in the order.

--DH Evan Gattis recorded his fifth triple of the season in the second inning with a shot to right-center field off Rangers LHP Martin Perez. His five triples rank tied for seventh in the American League, with each coming since May 21. The last Astro with as many as five triples in a season was OF Michael Bourn, who recorded seven in 2011.

--RHP Collin McHugh became one of nine pitchers since 2010 to allow at least 11 hits while surrendering only one run. He has 10 wins this season and 17 in his last 29 starts, with that win total tied for the most in the majors (Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole) since Aug. 1, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was incredible to have that many hits and not create any runs for them. We pitched out of a few jams. They swung the bats well; we swung the bats very well early in the game. That wasn’t your typical 3-2 game. That was a very unique way to kick off the second half.” - Astros manager A.J. Hinch after his team gave up 15 hits but beat Texas 3-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Carter departed in the top of the second inning July 17 after turning his right ankle attempting to field an errant throw from 2B Jose Altuve. He is unknown whether he will miss additional time.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Scott Feldman (torn medial meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He underwent arthroscopic surgery May 29. Feldman threw off a bullpen mound June 25 and threw a simulated game June 30. He made rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 5 and July 10. The Astros plan to activate Feldman for a July 18 start.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He might be able to return in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF Alex Presley

OF L.J. Hoes