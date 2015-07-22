Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The obvious reaction to the Houston Astros designating left-handed reliever Joe Thatcher for assignment Tuesday was to acknowledge his recent struggles, woes that include a 21.60 ERA in July. However, the team’s schedule and roster construction played a role, too.

The Astros enjoyed an off day Monday, their first of five over the next six weeks. With so many breaks in the schedule, the Astros are in position to better manage the innings of their rotation, making an eighth reliever a luxury that was no longer needed.

“The extra position player, specifically in this month, became the option that we chose to go with,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “It was time for us to go with the more traditional 13 position player/12 pitcher combo.”

The Astros already took measures to protect the arms of rookie right-handers Lance McCullers and Vince Velasquez, going as far as to send Velasquez down to Double-A Corpus Christi to initiate a throwing program over the All-Star break. However, the numerous breaks in the schedule will allow the Astros to monitor McCullers and Velasquez in a more typical fashion, and with outfielder George Springer on the disabled list for at least another month, an additional position player proved the more prudent move.

“This juggling between 13 pitchers and 12 pitchers is probably going to continue for the rest of the month and into August as well before we get to September and have just about everybody up here,” Hinch said. “For us with the off days in August, coming off of the break, our starters are hoping to go deep into games, the extra reliever became the casualty here.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-5, 5.67 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 10-5, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Thatcher was designated for assignment by the Astros on Tuesday. Thatcher (1-3, 3.79 ERA) proved to be a luxury as a second left-hander in the bullpen (alongside Tony Sipp), and his recent struggles (0-1 with a 21.60 ERA and 1.824 OPS against in seven games this month) made him expendable.

--RHP Vince Velasquez recorded his first major league win, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over six innings against Boston. It marked his third quality start in four outings and his fourth consecutive start in which he pitched at least six innings.

--INF Jed Lowrie will began a rehab assignment Wednesday night with Double-A Corpus Christi. Lowrie, who will start at third base but should also see time at shortstop during his rehab stint, has been on the disabled list since April 28, and he underwent surgery May 1 to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb.

--SS Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a double in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to a career-long six games. Correa is batting .381 (8-for-21) during that stretch. Since making his big league debut June 8, he leads the Astros with 25 RBIs, 43 hits, 12 doubles and eight home runs.

--1B Chris Carter was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous two games because of a sore right ankle. He hit a two-run homer and finished 2-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got a lot of text messages from friends and family at home. They’re all excited. (My teammates) showered me three times. I guess I’ll need an ice bath after a while, but I’ll do that after tomorrow. It was a good little celebration and just a great team win overall.” -- RHP Vince Velasquez, after earning his first major league win Tuesday as the Astros beat the Red Sox 8-3.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Carter (sore right ankle) left the July 17 game, and he didn’t play July 18-19. He was back in the lineup July 21.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Vince Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF L.J. Hoes