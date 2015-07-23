Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given how injury and ineffectiveness have impacted the stability of the Astros rotation, it would be considered a stretch to declare that Houston starters have established a reputation this season.

But when rookie right-hander Vince Velasquez recorded seven strikeouts against zero walks over six innings Tuesday night, he continued a positive individual trend of strike-throwing that complements starters Dallas Keuchel, Collin McHugh and Scott Feldman.

Over his last four starts, Velasquez has issued just four walks in 25 innings against 98 batters. His 4.1 percent walk rate over that stretch blends well with McHugh (5.5 percent) and Keuchel (6.1 percent), who rank 15th and 20th in the American League respectively. If Feldman had enough innings to qualify, his 5.8 percent walk rate would rank 17th.

“I think a rotation can have an identity. In our particular instance I think we have really good strike-throwers with quality stuff,” Astros manager A.J, Hinch said. “We’re not necessarily the most overpowering staff from top to bottom but we have pretty good weapons and we can escape trouble with our secondary pitches across the board.”

Astros starters currently rank just ninth in the American League with a 7.2 percent walk rate, largely due to the earlier struggles of Velasquez and fellow rookie right-hander Lance McCullers. If McCullers can follow the trend of his fellow starters, Houston might have a rep worth noting.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-43

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-8, 4.49 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 4-3, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh tossed his third consecutive quality start and recorded his 11th win, matching his career high set last season. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last seven starts, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.85 ERA and 37 strikeouts in that span. His 18 wins since Aug. 1, 2014, leads the majors.

--LF Preston Tucker recorded his first career multi-home run game, bashing his seventh home run in the first inning and following with his eighth in the fifth. Tucker has his .385 (15-for-39) with four homers and seven RBIs over his last 11 games, and all eight of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his home hitting streak to 15 games, posting a .389 (21-for-54) average at Minute Maid Park during that stretch. That marks the longest home hitting streak by a Houston player since Altuve recorded a hit over 16 consecutive games from Aug. 10-Sept. 17, 2014.

--RHP Luke Gregerson recorded his 20th save on the season with a perfect ninth inning. Gregerson has blown just two save opportunities this season and, over his last 10 outings, has gone 1-0 with five saves and a 0.00 ERA with five strikeouts and just four baserunners allowed. Opponents are hitting.154 (4-for-26) off Gregerson during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a little bit of power. I thought our at-bats early were pretty good. Our zone discipline was nice; we made (Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly) throw a lot of pitches.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a win over Boston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Vince Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF L.J. Hoes