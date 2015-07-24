Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The surprising trajectory of the Houston Astros this season rendered a trade deadline acquisition almost inevitable, but that didn’t dissuade Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow from acknowledging what contention has wrought for the franchise as a whole and for him personally.

Up until Thursday, Luhnow executed trades as part of a prolonged rebuild designed to reconstruct the Astros’ depleted farm system. But then came the news that Houston had acquired Athletics left-hander Scott Kazmir, a move that cemented what was abundantly clear: Houston will doggedly pursue its first postseason berth since 2005.

”It’s rewarding, and I think it’s important that the players on the team and the fans of the Astros recognize that (owner) Jim Crane was committed to winning and we see an opportunity here to potentially win the division and go deep in the playoffs and we’re going to take it,“ Luhnow said. ”Whether it costs money or prospects or in this case both, we’re willing to do that.

“And it’s satisfying. It’s what you want to be doing as a GM.”

Luhnow had made clear in recent weeks the Astros’ willingness to dig into its stockpile of prospects and commit salary to the cause of pursing the postseason. Kazmir, completing a 2-year, $22 million contract, will cost the club roughly $4.4 million the remainder of the season. Kazmir also cost the Astros a pair of low-level yet promising prospects in right-hander Daniel Mengden and catcher Jacob Nottingham. That Houston is in position to both absorb salary and deliver prospects speaks to how far they’ve come and the promise of their successful rebuild.

“You don’t always have the luxury of doing it if your team is not performing and if you don’t have a competitive team you’re not in that position,” Luhnow said. “But we’re in it for the first time since I’ve been here and I hope we’re in it every year from now on.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-43

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-5, 2.38 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-5, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir was acquired from the Athletics for a pair of low-level prospects. Kazmir (5-5, 2.38 ERA), a Houston native, will join the club in Kansas City and start against the Royals on Friday. Houston shipped RHP Daniel Mengden and C Jacob Nottingham to the Athletics in exchange for Kazmir, who is in the final season of a 2-year, $22 million deal.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his first career walk-off home run with his solo shot in the ninth inning off Red Sox LHP Craig Breslow. Altuve finished 4-for-5 and extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 16 games. He stole his American League-leading 28th base.

--3B Marwin Gonzalez finished 2-for-3 with a double and his career-best seventh home run. Gonzalez is batting .351 (26-for-74) with five doubles, five homers and nine RBIs (plus a 1.036 OPS) over his last 29 games.

--SS Carlos Correa recorded his second multi-walk game and also extended his hitting streak to a career-best eight games. He is batting .385 with a .485 on-base percentage during his streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was a little scared because I didn’t see it, I just saw the fans screaming. They replayed it, you get scared. You don’t want to go back out there, especially when you’re all wet because they threw a bucket on you.” -- Astros 2B Jose Altuve, after his walk-off homer was review and upheld against Boston on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--INF Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Vince Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis

OF L.J. Hoes