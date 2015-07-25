Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Add left-hander Scott Kazmir to a rotation that already includes ace Dallas Keuchel and 11-game winner Collin McHugh and the Houston Astros could be a difficult team to face in the playoffs.

Kazmir, who was acquired Thursday for minor league prospects Daniel Mengden and Jacob Nottingham, stymied the Kansas City Royals on three hits over seven innings in his Astros’ debut, a 4-0 Houston victory.

“I’ve got to focus on what’s ahead,” Kazmir said. “I feel like we have a good chance to go far into the playoffs and hopefully get to the playoffs and go from there.”

Manager A.J. Hinch said, “He came as advertised.”

No doubt Kazmir’s addition has excited his new teammates.

”He’s going to be huge for us,“ catcher Jason Castro said. ”Obviously, the reason we got him is what he did tonight, give us solid innings.

”To have another arm like his in our rotation is going to be huge. He’ll give us pretty much an opportunity to win every time he’s out on the mound.

“The excitement level in the clubhouse when we kind of heard we acquired him, it was palpable. Having faced him quite a bit in our division, we knew the kind of pitcher he was. To get him on our side was huge. We knew the type of pitcher we were getting.”

The Astros are thinking October ball.

“That’s the exact kind of guy that can help us get over that hump,” Castro said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-43

STREAK: Won five

Next: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 4.93 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-4, 4.24 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF L.J. Hoes was optioned Friday to Triple-A Fresno. He hit .267 in eight games in two stints with Houston. “We decided to stick with 13 pitchers for now,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Hoes, unfortunately, is in the part of the roster that jockeys back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues all the time. He did nothing wrong. He did a few things that contributed to a few wins during the past week. He is likely to be back, but we decided to keep an extra pitcher for the time being until (Vince) Velasquez gets up and running out of the bullpen. We’ll play one position player short for right now.”

--LF Preston Tucker homered in the third inning, his fourth home run in the past five games. He leads American League rookies with nine home runs. He also picked up his 16th double.

--2B Jose Altuve singled in the fourth, pushing his hit total to 110. He is 13-for-34 in an eight-game hitting streak.

--RHP Scott Feldman will make his second start Saturday since May 26 when knee surgery landed him on the disabled list. He is 5-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 career games, including 10 starts, against the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tucker has been very hot even before the All-Star break. He kind of started it with the home run. He can do a lot of damage.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch on LF Preston Tucker, who hit his fourth homer in the last five games on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15.

--INF Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Vince Velasquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis