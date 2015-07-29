Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In what has become something of a recurring theme, Houston Astros right-hander Collin McHugh endured one bumpy inning on Tuesday only to recover long enough to allow his teammates to rally on his behalf.

On Tuesday, McHugh issued three walks in the first inning and surrendered a one-out home run in the third while allowing five of the first 15 batters he faced to score. He righted his ship and lasted five innings as Houston scored six times before he left with a one-run lead.

”I definitely didn’t have very good stuff today,“ McHugh said. ”To be able to kind of battle and scrape through those last couple was really big. Credit to (Astros manager) A.J. (Hinch) for his faith in me that last inning leaving me in and being able to get the job done. Huge credit to Hank (Conger) behind the plate kind of guiding me through when I was struggling with command.

“It’s probably the ugliest pitchers’ wins you’ll see and the prettiest team wins you’ll be able to witness. Everything besides what I did out there today we did extraordinarily well. It was fun to watch and fortunate enough to be on the right side of it.”

McHugh has been down this path before. He surrendered 11 hits over six innings on July 17 against the Rangers yet allowed just one run in a 3-2 win. The Rockies tagged McHugh for three first-inning runs on June 18 but he persevered and worked six innings in an 8-4 win. Two weeks earlier, the Orioles scored four times in the second inning off McHugh only for the Astros to post five runs in the third in their 6-4 victory.

McHugh has worked at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts. His penchant for hanging tough in the face of adversity remains an asset.

“My message to him was get this last out,” Hinch said of his mound visit to McHugh with two outs in the fourth inning. “He was very confident in himself. He told me straightforward that I know I don’t have my best stuff but I’ll get this guy (left fielder Shane Victorino). In my seat you trust the players and make the best decision you can, and when he comes up with a strikeout like that it makes you look smart.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-7, 3.25 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 4-3, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve extended his home hitting streak to 17 games with a 3-for-5 performance. He recorded a career-high five RBIs with his 32nd multi-hit game and 11th three-hit game, which is now tied for second in the American League. Altuve his batting .438 (28-for-64) during his home hitting streak.

--SS Carlos Correa slugged his ninth home run this season and now leads all American League shortstops in that category. He became the first shortstop since 1914 to record nine homers in his first 42 career games. He also matched his career high with three hits and ranks first among AL rookies with seven three-hit games.

--DH Chris Carter belted a two-run, opposite-field homer off Angels LHP C.J. Wilson in the second inning, his 44th career home run at Minute Maid Park. Carter ranks eighth all-time in homers at Minute Maid Park and trails OF Richard Hidalgo for seventh place by two homers. His 13 home runs against the Angels since 2013 are the most during that span.

--LF Evan Gattis finished 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the sixth inning, his seventh triple on the season. His seven triples are the most by a Houston player since CF Michael Bourn posted seven in 2011. Gattis is tied for third in the American League in triples. He entered this season with one triple over 213 career at-bats.

--RHP Sam Deduno will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip next week and will be likely lost for the season. Deduno was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower right back strain on May 14, with a subsequent labrum issue developing from his initial injury. The Astros exhausted several options before opting for the surgical procedure.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you are able to drive in those runs in this situation against the Angels, tied or in first place, it has to be good. I want to keep doing things for my team to win.” -- Astros 2B Jose Altuve, after driving in five runs in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 2 and will be likely lost for the season.

--INF Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis