Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Despite the acquisition of left-hander Scott Kazmir last week, the Houston Astros remain in contention to land another starting pitcher before the non-waiver trade deadline, a scenario that draws additional attention to the outings of rookie right-hander Lance McCullers.

With the Astros mindful of McCullers’ innings workload and his inconsistent efficiency, Wednesday night proved to be a positive development. McCullers logged seven innings and needed just 99 pitches to do so, allowing one run on five hits without issuing a walk in a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. McCullers walked three batters in each of his previous three starts.

McCullers has been aware of pitch count and the Astros’ intention to protect his arm even while they pursue a pennant. Striking a balance between performance and conservatism is a delicate endeavor.

“I think pitchers in general, specifically young pitchers that have come through this era of pitching, have had the pitch count on their mind,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “From the time they get to A-ball, they’re told it’s one of the reasons they’re getting taken out of games. They get up here, there’s more and more notoriety around how many pitches per game they’re throwing or ... their inning totals from year to year. So I think the topic in general is in their face from the beginning of pro ball to today.”

The Astros can’t afford to have McCullers worry too much over the big picture. He has been a revelation since making his debut, going 5-3 with a 2.48 ERA over 13 starts. Massaging his development while acknowledging his productivity come with the territory of his youth.

“When you’re coaching one of these young pitchers at this level, it’s important to get that out of their head as much as possible,” Hinch said. “You really want them to go as hard as they can as long as they can and allow you the liberty to decide what their fatigue level is or how long they have.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-7, 4.55 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-5, 2.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jed Lowrie will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday and will start at third base in the series finale against the Angels. Lowrie has been out since April 28 following surgery to repair a right thumb ligament tear. Lowrie hit .214 with two RBIs over five rehab assignment games with Double-A Corpus Christi.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 25-man roster for 3B Jed Lowrie. Hernandez (3-5, 4.36 ERA) opened the season in the rotation and was later demoted to the bullpen, where he served as the long reliever. Hernandez went 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA over nine starts and was 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA in nine relief appearances.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to a club-record 18 games with a run-scoring infield single in the fifth inning. Hunter Pence (2010), Ty Wigginton (2008) and Jeff Bagwell (2000) shared the previous mark of 17 games. Altuve holds the longest home streak by an Astro since Derek Bell hit in 21 consecutive games at the Astrodome in 1998. Altuve is batting .426 (29-for-68) during the streak.

--LF Preston Tucker clubbed his 10th home run of the season leading off the sixth inning, a 395-foot blast off Angels RHP Garrett Richards. Tucker ranks second among American League rookies in homers behind Rays OF Steven Souza Jr. (15), with all 10 of his homers coming off right-handers. Tucker is hitting .293 (44-for-150) with 27 RBIs against right-handers and .333 (20-for-60) with nine RBIs over his past 17 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely a good chance for me to kind of like be happy about what I did today. But I guess I can take a deep breath after tonight’s game. Just got to keep it up.” -- 1B Jon Singleton, after going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs in the Astros’ 6-3 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22, and he will be activated July 30.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 2 and will be likely lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis