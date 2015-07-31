Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Less than an hour before Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir, who kicked off the non-waiver trade deadline bonanza when he was acquired last week from Oakland, made his home debut at Minute Maid Park, Houston made another significant addition to its roster.

The Astros secured center fielder Carlos Gomez in a six-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Confirming their win-now aspirations, the Astros surrendered four prospects in return for Gomez and right-hander Mike Fiers (5-9, 3.89 ERA).

While Kazmir fortified the rotation, the Astros remained in pursuit of an established bat to bolster their inconsistent offense, one hamstrung by the loss of standout outfielder George Springer to a right wrist injury on July 1. Gomez fits that bill, and he supplies defensive might, too.

”He is such an exciting player,“ Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. ”We have a lot of power and speed in this lineup, and he contributes both of those things. He hits for a decent average, he takes walks, he’s able to do a lot of the little things, and he’s a good defensive player.

“The whole package -- the defense, the baserunning, the offense, the power -- that’s complementary to any team in baseball.”

Gomez has battled through an injury-plagued season, posting a .262 average with a .328 on-base percentage, a .423 slugging percentage, eight homers, 43 RBIs and seven stolen bases over 74 games.

In the two previous seasons, however, he was a juggernaut, producing a .284/.347/.491 line with 47 homers, 146 RBIs and 74 steals for a 13.2 WAR. Those numbers made the significant prospect haul surrendered, headlined by coveted outfielder Brett Phillips and left-hander Josh Hader, palatable. Milwaukee also received outfielder Domingo Santana and right-hander Adrian Houser.

Playing a healthy Gomez alongside Springer and some combo of Colby Rasmus, Preston Tucker and Jake Marisnick deepens the Astros’ outfield to daunting levels.

From a macro perspective, the Astros officially declared themselves all-in regarding a postseason push. Their early surge to the top of the American League West was initially viewed as a fluke considering their modest rebuilding timetable. Even so, the Astros are now in first place in the American League West despite being a couple years ahead of schedule. Adding Kazmir and Gomez to their roster leaves no doubt as to their intentions.

”We’re committed to winning,“ Luhnow said. ”(Astros owner) Jim Crane is committed to winning, our front office is committed to winning, our players and coaches are. To be able to bring a player like Carlos Gomez into our organization in the prime of his career to complement a lot of great players that we have out there right now means we’re serious about doing some damage this year and for years to come.

“It’s going to be a fun next few years for the Astros, and hopefully it starts a long string of postseason appearances this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-45

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 8-5, 4.52 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 4.54 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings, running his scoreless streak with the Astros to 14 2/3 innings over his first two starts with the club. Kazmir allowed just one earned run in July, closing the month with a 0.26 ERA, the third-lowest ERA recorded in July in the last century behind Yankees RHP Spud Chandler (0.24 ERA in 1941) and Red Sox LHP Frank Allen (0.25 ERA in 1916).

--3B Jed Lowrie returned from the 60-day disabled list and finished 0-for-3 with a walk while scoring the winning run in the Astros’ 3-0 victory on Thursday. Lowrie made his first start of the season at third base and recorded two assists in his first action since landing on the DL April 27 following right thumb ligament surgery.

--CF Carlos Gomez was acquired from the Brewers as part of a six-player trade on Thursday. Gomez will be in Houston on Friday and in the starting lineup against the Diamondbacks. He is batting .262/.328/.423 slash line with eight homers, 43 RBIs and seven stolen bases over 74 games and has struggled staying healthy. But in the previous two seasons he hit .284/.347/.491 line with 47 homers, 146 RBIs and 74 steals for a 13.2 WAR.

--RHP Mike Fiers was acquired from the Brewers as part of a six-player trade on Thursday. Fiers, who is 5-9 with a 3.89 ERA, will have an undetermined role with the Astros, who added LHP Scott Kazmir to the rotation last week. Fiers has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in his career, collecting 349 in 341 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got some guys out there and you could really hear the crowd and feel the intensity in there and it’s great to have that back here in Houston.” -- Astros catcher Jason Castro, who slugged a walk-off home run on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 2 and will be likely lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis