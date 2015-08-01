Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Newly acquired Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez was dismissive of any lingering concerns over his health, reportedly the sticking point behind the collapsed trade between the Brewers and Mets one day before the Astros swooped in and traded for Gomez and right-hander Mike Fiers.

“They checked everything that the Mets checked,” Gomez said. “I don’t know why they dropped this, I don’t want to talk about it, it’s not my job. My job is play and have fun. I come to a team in first place; they’re in second place, so I have a chance to win here.”

While Gomez passed all medical concerns regarding the hip injury that slowed him earlier this season, he has been hampered on a couple occasions by lower extremity issues. Whether those issues are behind his declining production this season is difficult to determine, what it obvious is that Gomez hasn’t performed up to the same level this season that he did while making the National League All-Star team in 2013 and ‘14.

“Obviously he’s gone through a couple different things and I don’t know the dynamic of how things were going in Milwaukee,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I know anytime a guy misses time it can be a little difficult to come back. But he also has enough talent, tools, explosiveness in his game where a couple good weeks can catch him up in a hurry. I think we acquired him with the intent for him to be a very good contributor for us so I don’t look too much into the struggle but more about what’s possible for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 7-6, 4.60 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 12-5, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez finished 0-for-5 in his Astros debut and committed a defensive miscue that enabled the Diamondbacks to fashion a rally from a three-run deficit. Gomez, batting second, grounded out in the 10th to end the game and earlier overran a fly ball to right field from Arizona C Welington Castillo, keying a two-run Diamondbacks rally in the sixth.

--1B Jon Singleton was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Singleton hit .205/.321/.318 with one home run and six RBIs over 16 games with the Astros. Despite hitting his lone homer in his last start on Wednesday night, Singleton was the most obvious candidate to be sent down following the acquisition of CF Carlos Gomez. The Astros have a roster logjam at the corner infield, designated hitter, and left-field spots.

--C Jason Castro clubbed his second three-run home run in as many games, with his opposite-field blast off Diamondbacks RHP Rubby De La Rosa giving the Astros a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Castro has homered in consecutive games five times in his career and twice this season, and he extended his modest hitting streak to five games.

--SS Carlos Correa homered in the fifth inning, increasing his season total to 10. Correa became the seventh Houston player with double-digit home runs and his 10 homers set a franchise record for a rookie shortstop, surpassing Andujar Cedeno (1991). He leads all American League shortstops in home runs and is tied with Astros LF Preston Tucker for second in the AL for homers by a rookie.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the lead. Any time you have the lead at some point late in the game, you feel like it got away from you a little bit. We didn’t play our best today. In all aspects of the game, we had a tough time answering them and it cost us the game in a couple different ways.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after falling to the Diamondbacks in the 10th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 2 and will be likely lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Preston Tucker

DH Evan Gattis