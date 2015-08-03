Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- One former Milwaukee Brewer, center fielder Carlos Gomez, couldn’t get to Houston fast enough. Another, due to circumstances beyond his control, had to wait a couple days before he could officially join his new Astros’ teammates.

Right-hander Mike Fiers, acquired along with Gomez on Friday just prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, was officially activated Sunday, a delay that came in part to allow the club time to sort through its glut of pitchers. Rookie right-hander Vince Velasquez was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday night to make room for Fiers, whose talent has been largely utilized as a starter, although he has made 15 career relief appearances.

“He’s willing to do anything. He’s raring to go,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Fiers, 30. “He hasn’t done a ton for a couple days ... that’s why we’re giving him the extra day to get up and running again.”

Fiers, who last pitched Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, threw a bullpen session Sunday under the supervision of Astros pitching coach Brent Strom. He is scheduled to make his Astros debut on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, where the Astros will get a closer look at his four-pitch arsenal (four-seam fastball, changeup, curveball, cutter). Even with the optioning of Velasquez, the Astros feature six viable starters, leaving Hinch in position to juggle his rotation while adamantly stating that he won’t utilize a six-man rotation in the foreseeable future.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Hinch said. “We view him (Fiers) as a starter, we think he’s a starter, he’s used to the starter routines so he’s entering our organization via trade as a starter.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-3, 2.48 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 11-4, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers was activated and threw a bullpen session supervised by pitching coach Brent Strom. Fiers, who throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, curveball and cutter, will make his Astros debut on Tuesday night against the Rangers.

--C Jason Castro extended his hitting streak to six games with his eighth multi-hit game this season, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Castro is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with four extra-base hits and six RBIs over the course of his streak.

--RHP Collin McHugh won his fourth consecutive start and is now tied with Astros (and teammate) LHP Dallas Keuchel for the American League lead with 13 victories. The last time Houston featured multiple 13-game winners was 2006 with RHP Roy Oswalt (15-8) and LHP Andy Pettitte (14-13). McHugh has won seven of his last nine starts and is 7-2 with a 3.19 ERA over that stretch.

--CF Carlos Gomez recorded his first RBIs with the Astros, delivering a tie-breaking, two-run single off Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray with two outs in the fourth inning. Gomez completed his first series with Houston 4-for-14 with a double and a run scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If it’s a rubber game, and we are trying to win series, then I want to get the ball. I think anyone on our staff will tell you the same thing. Right now, we have six or seven guys that can go out there and toe the rubber for us. I think we are in a good position. I think we’ve come home and did the job at home.” -- Astros RHP Collin McHugh, after a win vs. Arizona on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 2 and will be likely lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Lance McCullers

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick