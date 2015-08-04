Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- There were no fireworks Monday in a series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers that carries added significance.

The Rangers are one of the few teams that have some success against the first-place Astros, going 6-4 against their in-state rivals. In the last series between the two teams, the rivalry took a turn as the benches cleared and Houston manager A.J. Hinch and Texas manager Jeff Banister exchanged words.

That wasn’t the case Monday, as the managers were joking with each other during batting practice. Hinch likes the way the series between the two teams, who annually play for the Silver Boot, is shaping up.

“It’s a great rivalry,” Hinch said before the Astros lost 12-9 to the Rangers in a wild game. “You’ve got two good teams that have both transitioned to new times. They’ve got a new coaching staff and a new manager; we’ve got a new coaching staff, new manager. The players that are developing here, some of their young players that have come up from the minors and certainly our players have arrived.”

Hinch even doesn’t mind when emotions occasionally get the best of the teams.

“We are obviously so competitive with one another,” Hinch said. “We see these guys all the time. It doesn’t surprise me in the least that emotions could run high a little bit. It’s division baseball. We play so much with each other that it makes for exciting times.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Dan Straily, 0-0, 5.06 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-9, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir will have a hard time equaling his July starts. That is what happens when you allow one earned run in five starts for a 0.26 ERA, the third-lowest ERA for the month of July since 1914. Kazmir was selected the American League pitcher of the month in July, which marked the second time he won a league honor. He is the third Houston pitcher to win the award this season, as LHP Dallas Keuchel was honored for both April and May. “I felt good every time I went out there,” Kazmir said. “Every pitch that I was throwing, it felt like I was able to hit the spot I wanted to.”

--OF George Springer is traveling with the Astros on their nine-game road trip but isn’t doing anything involving his fractured right wrist. Springer is unlikely to be available for the Astros until late August at the earliest. Manager A.J. Hinch said Springer would get his wrist checked again when the Astros return to Houston following the road trip.

--SS Carlos Correa now has six home runs and 15 RBIs in 16 games since the All-Star break. Despite playing in just 48 games, Correa leads all American League shortstops in home runs with 13 on the season. The home run also helped Correa extend his hitting streak to eight on a 1-for-5 night.

--RHP Dan Straily will start Tuesday’s game for the Astros and will take the roster spot of Monday’s starter, RHP Lance McCullers, who will get sent to the minors. Straily has pitched just two games in the majors this year (0-0, 5.06 ERA), and he will be starting on short rest. He pitched six innings Friday for Triple-A Fresno. Straily is 8-6 with a 3.65 in 17 Triple-A starts this season.

--RHP Lance McCullers is the first Houston starter to retire just one batter in a start since RHP Brad Peacock did it July 13, 2014. He had gone at least 4 1/3 innings in each of his first 13 starts for the Astros and will now get sent to the minors, with manager A.J. Hinch saying a decision hasn’t been made as to whether he is going to Double-A or Triple-A. “I understand the move,” McCullers said. “These guys are going to continue winning, and hopefully I’ll be able to come back and help them out whenever that time is.” McCullers permitted six runs on seven hits against Houston, hiking his ERA to 3.17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great rivalry. It’s good for the state of Texas. It’s good for our fans.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, on the budding rivalry between the Astros and Rangers. The Astros lost the intrastate battle 12-9 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least late August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 2 and will be likely lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick