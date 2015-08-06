Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Two taxing games on the bullpen against Texas forced the Astros to make a move before Wednesday night’s series finale. Houston recalled right-hand pitcher Asher Wojciechowski from Triple-A Fresno to flesh out the bullpen.

“We needed an extra arm,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s his day to pitch in Triple-A and we wanted to get him up here and have an option in case we need him. We’ve beat up our bullpen a little bit the last week or so, mostly good situations, but they’ve all thrown a lot.”

To make room for Wojciechowski, right-hander Dan Straily was designated for assignment. Hinch said Straily isn’t going to be in the rotation going forward, but he’s expected to remain in the organization.

“We may see him back up in September when rosters expand, or if we need him between now and then, obviously he’s an option,” Hinch said.

Wojciechowski, on the Opening Day roster, will be used in long relief. He was 6-2 with a 5.42 ERA in 15 starts for Fresno this season.

”I thought I was competing well,“ Wojciechowski said. ”I was coming off a couple of rough outings where things didn’t really go my way, but stuff-wise I felt good. I felt like I was really working on my pitches and getting better.

“I felt like just these last couple of games down there for me I didn’t perform as well, but I felt good with my stuff. I was happy to get the call and I‘m looking forward to playing up here and helping these guys win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 4.58 ERA) at Oakland (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-0, 1.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman is 4-5, with a 4.58 ERA going into his 14th start of the season Thursday at Oakland. He is 1-1 against the A’s this season with a 7.71 ERA in two starts and 6-9 for his career with a 5.75 ERA. Feldman lost his last start July 31 against Arizona.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Fresno. Wojciechowski made four appearances with the Astros before being sent down, he pitched four innings in all four appearances -- allowing 13 runs in 16 innings. In Fresno, he is 6-2 with a 5.42 ERA in 88 innings pitched with 67 strikeouts and 25 walks.

--RHP Dan Straily was designated for assignment Wednesday. Straily, 26, is in his fourth year as a major league pitcher. Straily had 8-6 record with 3.65 ERA in 98 2/3 innings with Triple-A Fresno this season. In three appearances this season with the Astros, Straily has given up 10 earned runs over 15 1/3 innings.

--OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) left the Aug. 4 game. He was not in the starting lineup but was available off the bench Wednesday.

--LHP Scott Kazmir allowed four runs (one earned) over his first two innings, but went on to retire 12 of 14 batters from the second through the fifth. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 20 of 21 starts in 2015. He has allowed one or fewer earned runs in six consecutive starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities in the sixth and ninth, but we obviously need to get out of town and get to a new series. We didn’t play very well this series.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after getting swept by the rival Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) left the Aug. 4 game. He said his right triceps was swollen and couldn’t bend. He was not in the starting lineup but was available off the bench Aug. 5.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least late August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 3-9 and likely will be lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick