Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Redemption was sweet for Houston Astros third baseman Jed Lowrie on Thursday night against the Oakland A‘s.

Lowrie committed a costly throwing error in the bottom of the ninth that helped his former team score twice and pull even at 4-4, forcing extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, though, Lowrie lined an RBI double with two outs, leading the Astros to a 5-4 victory that snapped their three-game losing streak.

“I felt like I put us in that situation,” Lowrie said. “Just grateful for the opportunity to come up in the 10th and come through.”

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who had three hits, lined a leadoff single off right-hander Edward Mujica (2-4), stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Lowrie lined Mujica’s 3-2 fastball for an opposite-field double down the left field line to score Altuve.

“Real happy for Jed,” said Astros right-hander Scott Feldman, who allowed two runs over six innings and got a no-decision. “He’s been doing a great job at a new position. He’s made a lot of great plays. I was glad to see him get a chance to win the game there.”

Lowrie has played shortstop for most of his major league career, but he didn’t use the switch to third as an excuse for his poor throw.

“It was just a (horrible) throw,” Lowrie said. “Definitely not acceptable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 13-5, 2.35 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 11-4, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, his 14th blast of the season Thursday night in Houston’s 5-4, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The Astros trailed 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but 2B Jose Altuve lined a one-out single off A’s RHP Fernando Rodriguez, and Correa launched a two-out homer into the left field seats to put Houston ahead. The home run came in Correa’s 51st game, exactly two months after he made his major league debut.

--2B Jose Altuve went 3-for-5, scored twice and stole two bases Thursday night in the Astros’ 5-4, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Altuve’s second run, in the top of the 10th, turned out to be the game-winner. Altuve is batting .364 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs in 10 games against the A’s this year.

--RHP Scott Feldman gave up two runs and five hits over six innings and got a no-decision in Houston’s 5-4, 10-inning win against Oakland. Two of those hits Feldman allowed were solo homers by C Stephen Vogt and 3B Brett Lawrie. Feldman struck out three and walked two. “If you’re going to give them up, it’s better to have the bases empty,” Feldman said. “Lawrie absolutely crushed that one.”

--3B Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning Thursday night in a 5-4, 10-inning victory against Oakland, his former team. Lowrie drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to five games.

--LHP Scott Kazmir returned to the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, exactly two weeks after the A’s traded him to Houston for a pair of minor-leaguers, C Jacob Nottingham and RHP Daniel Mengden. Kazmir pitched Wednesday against Texas, so he won’t face his former team during this four-game series. “I got a chance to talk to all the guys as they were out on the field,” Kazmir said. “It was good seeing them for sure. ... I like pitching here, but it’s good to have these days off. It would have been fun facing those guys.”

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Friday night, facing Oakland RHP Sonny Gray in a battle of American League Cy Young Award candidates. Keuchel is 13-5 with a 2.35 ERA. He is tied for the AL lead in wins with Houston RHP Collin McHugh and owns the league’s third lowest ERA. Gray is 11-4 with a 2.12 ERA, second lowest in the AL. “That means one of two things,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said of the marquee matchup. “We’re going to see two dominant pitching performances, or we’re going to see the patented 9-8 game that happens whenever two big boys get together. I‘m going to have a good seat. I think it’s must-see TV because I think those are two of the better pitchers who may have been more unheralded than they needed to be heading into the year.”

--CF Carlos Gomez showed off his defensive skills Thursday night in Houston’s 5-4, 10-inning win against Oakland, making a spectacular catch in the fifth inning that saved two runs. With runners on first and second and no outs, A’s 2B Eric Sogard faked a bunt, pulled the bat back and sent a fly ball to deep center. Gomez, who was playing shallow and shaded toward left field, made a long run and an over-the-shoulder, sliding basket catch just in front of the warning track. At the plate, Gomez went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

--OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game Thursday against Oakland, but he came off the bench in the bottom of the eighth inning to play left field and went 0-for-1. Tucker left Tuesday’s game against Texas after being hit by a pitch.

--RHP Dan Straily was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday after clearing waivers, one day after being designated for assignment. Straily is 8-6 with a 3.65 ERA with Fresno this season. He was 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in three starts for Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a big moment. That’s probably the best homer I’ve hit so far.” -- SS Carlos Correa, whose eighth-inning homer gave the Astros a lead Thursday in a game they went on to win 5-4 in 10 innings at Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) left the Aug. 4 game. He said his right triceps was swollen and couldn’t bend. He did not play Aug. 5, but he appeared as a sub Aug. 6.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day-disabled list July 2. He is out until at least late August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 3-9 and likely will be lost for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick